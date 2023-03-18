Kate Henshaw has taken to social media to call out Rasheedat Adu, the chairman of Eti-Osa local government

The actress, who is at her polling unit for the Lagos state governorship election, added that the politician tried to use her thugs to intimidate her

Hensahw also added that Adu probably got hostile toward her because she told her off during the presidential election

Actress Kate Henshaw has refused to be bullied by the chairman of Eti-Osa local government Rasheedat Adu at her polling unit.

The actress, in a video on Twitter, revealed that the politician came to rile the people in the local government against her and issued instructions in Yoruba to her thugs hanging around.

Kate Henshaw calls out Rasheedat Adu from her polling unit Photo credit: @k8henshaw

Source: Instagram

According to Henshaw, people were chanting slogans, and one of Adu's men said he would slap her while another pointed at her from a distance.

She also added that the politician probably tried to intimidate her because she got told off during the presidential election.

She wrote:

"No one can intimidate me!! I have every right to carry out my duty No amount of abuse or vitriol will work. You are a public servant!! I have taken note of all your thugs!!"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

@SibiAmanda:

"I just love how their shenanigans don’t get to you. How you boldly say things as it is, not caring who is involved. No one can intimidate you."

@uchmond_guru:

"That chairperson alot have been said about her."

@jobinaldo:

"You made a good point. But Lagos doesn’t belong to everyone. FCT belongs to everyone. Nigeria is a multi-cultural and multi-ethnical country, there is limitation with all due respect."

@joyceanzah:

"Shut up and cast your da*mn one vote. No one cares about you and your lunacy."

@FengPwajok1:

"Very said that we have criminals and thugs in public office. That Rashidat should be ashamed of herself."

@InkOfIhekubi:

"We will keep standing up to thuggery! If you succeed today, you won’t tomorrow. Even you must change!"

Omoni Oboli and IK Osakioduwa arrive polling unit at 6:30am

Nollywood's Omoni Oboli, just like for the presidential election, arrived at her polling unit before daylight for the Lagos state governorship election.

In a video on her page, the filmmaker was seen with popular media personality IK Osakioduwa, and they assured people that everything at their polling unit is organised.

Osakioduwa affirmed that they would be going harder at the governorship election. He and his colleague urged Nigerians to get out and exercise their rights regardless of whoever they were voting for.

Source: Legit.ng