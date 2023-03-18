MC Oluomo was heavily called out on social media for issuing a threat to Nigerians who would not be voting for APC in Lagos state

In his statement, the ex-NURTW boss mentioned 'Iya Chukwudi', and netizens tagged it as a referral to Igbo people in the state

In another viral video, Oluomo cleared the air and went as far as producing the Iya Chukwudi he was referring to in his first video

Former National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) boss, MC Oluomo, has finally cleared the air over his viral video on the Lagos state governorship election.

In the new video, which has also gone viral, Oluomo revealed that he did not threaten anyone and is not in the position to tell people who to vote for.

MC Oluomo clears the air over his Iya Chukwudi statement Photo credit: @famousblogng

Source: Instagram

On the Iya Chukwudi he mentioned, MC revealed that she is like a sister to him, and he did not use it as a threat to Igbos in Lagos.

To buttress his point, he produced an Igbo woman, Iya Chukwudi, who revealed that MC buys indomie for her, and she has no idea how she suddenly became a celebrity.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to MC Oluomo's statement

joewhite4u:

"You guys must think all Nigerians are gullible people, but you are only making mockery of the country to the outside world"

ms_ololade:

"Normally, he no suppose better for iya chukwudi… for allowing them use her to lie to the world… on top how much mama chukwudi? Answer me … remember say money go finish normally "

themiyamichael:

"Lmaooo!!! His face when she started speaking igbo like “wetin be this? No go talk the one wey we no send you o, no use your language koba me talk d one wey you no suppose talk”"

ringsbyalyson:

"The script/ acting no flow well at all"

hrhsynto:

"I can’t just stop laughing meh education ain’t scam oh."

teemagold________:

"Iya Chukwudi, make sure you use the money given to you wisely . Thank you."

mimii_makeover:

"I follow for people way say School na scam before but after watching this, I beg for forgiveness."

adeolamiji_ade:

"This man thinks we are fools… Baba e kosi danu."

officialdoyin_:

"I feel like I lost some brain cells from watching this."

damilolabanire:

"Damage control Aiye ooooo omo na Gen Z get this flowers mehn."

ringsbyalyson:

"Dem don tell baba say he don mess up, Even thou even thou, iya chukwudi is ur sister , na u go tell am who she go vote for?"

Iyabo Ojo stirs reactions as she celebrates MC Olumo ‘obidiently’ on his birthday

Popular actress Iyabo Ojo set her political differences with MC Oluomo aside as she joined many of her colleagues to celebrate him on his birthday.

Iyabo took to her Instagram account to share a picture of the former National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) chairman, who she described as her dear friend.

The actress’ birthday message has since stirred reactions from many of her fans and followers, as many applauded her.

Source: Legit.ng