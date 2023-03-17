Gone are the days when politics was reserved for old men whose family have been in the game for generations. These days, Nigerian celebrities, especially the youthful ones are actively involved in the electoral process of the country.

Some of these celebrities have now taken things a step further by not only clamouring for change on social media but also getting involved by becoming politicians themselves.

Nigeria’s 2023 election had become a topic of interest for many citizens particularly the youths as many of them could not wait to ‘take back the country’.

In the months leading up to the country’s elections, some Nigerian celebrities revealed their ambition to run for office and a few of them camped with the top political parties in the country.

Today, Legit.ng will be taking a look at some Nigerian celebrities who already ran or are running for office in 2023.

1. Funke Akindele:

This top Nollywood actress Funke Akindele, is the deputy governorship candidate of Lagos state under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). The news was announced on her social media page on September 1, 2022, and it has been trailed with a series of reactions.

Despite being a popular face in the movie industry, Funke running for office does not appear to have garnered the expected support from people, particularly her colleagues. While some of them have shown her support online, others openly supported her competitors.

2. Tonto Dikeh:

Actress Tonto Dikeh was the deputy governorship candidate of Rivers state alongside Tonte Ibraye under the African Democratic Congress (ADC) party.

However, with just two days to go to the gubernatorial election, the movie star took to social media to announce that her party was stepping down from the race and joining forces with the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Tonye Cole. The development was trailed by mixed reactions.

3. Carolyna Hutchings:

Retired actress and socialite, Carolyna Hutchings, was the deputy governorship candidate for Akwa Ibom state under the African Action Congress (AAC) party.

However, she took to social media to announce that she and her running mate, Iboro Utu, were no longer running in the 2023 elections because of party issues. She also showed heartfelt appreciation to all those who supported her.

4. Banky W:

Top singer, actor and talent manager, Bankole ‘Banky W’ Wellington, was the House of Representatives candidate for Eti Osa constituency under the PDP. However, he lost the election to Labour Party’s candidate, Thadeus Attah and it was trailed by mixed reactions online.

5. Desmond Elliot:

This Nollywood actor was running for a third term as the House of Representatives member for Surulere 1 constituency under the All Progressives Congress (APC). However, with just a few weeks to go to the election, another young Nollywood actor, Olumide Owuru, became his opposition candidate under the Labour Party.

6. Olumide Oworu:

Young Nollywood actor, Olumide Oworu, is the House of Representatives candidate for Surulere 1 constituency under the Labour Party. While his party seems to have gained the love of many Nigerians on social media, Olumide and his team were recently attacked by hoodlums as they gathered to campaign on March 16, 2023.

7. Tuoyo BBNaija:

Interestingly, BBNaija star, Tuoyo Ideh, has also tried his hands at politics. In July 2022, Tuoyo took to his social media page to announce that he was contesting for a position in the House of Representatives for the Warri Federal Constituency under the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) party.

8. Femi Branch:

Veteran Nollywood actor, Femi Branch, was the deputy governorship candidate for Ogun state alongside Tofunmi Ogunronbi under the National Rescue Movement (NRM) party.

