Nigerian singer Davido has finally released his much-anticipated Funds music video to the joy of his numerous fans

After the clip was released, fans were quick to notice that Nollywood actor Gabriel Afolayan and beauty queen, Beauty Tukura, were featured in it

Several netizens took to social media to share their thoughts about the roles Beauty and Gabriel Afolayan played in Davido’s video

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido’s newly released Funds music video, is making headlines on social media.

On December 9, 2024, the 30BG boss announced that he had finally dropped the video for the song, which features Chike and Odumodu Blvck.

Fans trooped to watch it on streaming platforms. They were also quick to notice that Nollywood actor Gabriel Afolayan and BBNaija star, Beauty Tukura, played major roles in the video.

Fans react as Gabriel Afolayan and Beauty Tukura feature in Davido's Funds music video. Photos: @davido, @beautytukura, @gabbyluuciii

Source: Instagram

In the newly released clip, Gabriel Afolayan plays the role of an auctioneer, while Beauty is the pretty young lady who competes with Davido to bid for a luxury item before the singer eventually bids the highest price.

See the music video below:

Fans react to Gabriel Afolayan, Beauty Tukura in Davido’s Funds video

Several social media users had things to say about Beauty Tukura and Gabriel Afolayan’s part in Davido’s Funds video. Read some of their comments below:

Cubana Chiefpriest thanks Davido

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Cubana Chiefpriest was in a joyous mood as he expressed gratitude to Davido for keeping his promise to his wife Chioma.

The much-talked-about wedding of Davido and his wife Chioma came after preparations were made in full gear.

Several netizens commended Cubana Chiefpriest for being a loving friend who stood by Chioma during her relationship with Davido.

Source: Legit.ng