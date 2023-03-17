Several Nigerians have condemned the attack on Labour Party's Olumide Oworu when he and his team went to campaign at Surulere, Desmond Elliot's terrain

Popular actress Lala Akindeoju in a tweet, called on Elliot not to remain silent as it would be an indicator of his endorsement

The actress tagged the violent attack shameful and expressed gratitude that no lives were lost

Nollywood actor and Labour Party (LP) House of Reps candidate, Olumide Oworu, left fans and supporters concerned after recounting a recent experience.

The actor contesting against his senior colleague and All Progressives Congress (APC)’s candidate, Desmond Elliot, claimed he and his team members were attacked on Tuesday, March 14, as they attempted to campaign in Iponri, Surulere.

“His Silence Will Mean He Endorses It”: Lala Akindoju Urges Desmond Elliot to Condemn Attack on Olumide Oworu

Source: Instagram

Condemning the shameful attack, actress Lala Akindoju called on Elliot to condemn the violent attack on Olumide and his team because his silence would mean he endorses it.

Her tweet reads:

"Desmond Elliot SHOULD PUBLICLY condemn the violent attack on Olumide Oworu and his team. If not, his silence will mean he endorses it."

View tweet below:

In another tweet, Akindoju expressed relief that no lives were lost in the violent attack.

She wrote:

"This attack on Olumide Oworu is actually shameful. Kilode??? I'm just glad no lives were lost, because we can be told to snap out of it in the near future."

Netizens react to Lala Akindoju's tweets

@nwaegbe_nkem:

"Na today? His condemnation is not worth any weight please let him hold it. Tomorrow."

@olwatosin_:

"Let us be aware, no matter of talk, any good or bad things are tagged around APC and for me, I will prefer Desmond not to talk."

@DCakebishop:

"Whether he condems it or not we know he planned it....And he's definitely going back to Nollywood may 29."

@Bam_olu:

"Or that it never happened like they are already mentioning here."

@adedejisuyii:

"Even you? You people be calming down o!"

@_mrsmalaprop:

"He should call his boys to order. Public condemnation doesn't cut it these days."

Netizens dig up old photo of Olumide Oworu with Desmond Elliot as NYSC 'corper'

Nollywood movie stars Desmond Elliot, and Olumide Oworu are both competing to represent the Surulere Constituency 1 in the Lagos state House of Assembly.

A Twitter user took to the social media platform with an epic throwback photo showing the two actors together.

The picture was taken back when Oworu was still a serving member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Source: Legit.ng