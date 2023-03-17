Popular Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh who was running for the gubernatorial election in Rivers state has now dropped out of the race

The movie star and her principal, Tonte Ibraye, who were running for governor and deputy governor has now stepped down to join forces with APC

Tonto Dikeh shared the news on social media just two days to the gubernatorial election and fans have reacted

Popular Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh and her principal, Tonte Ibraye, have now stepped down from running for the governorship and deputy governorship position in Rivers state.

In the late hours of March 16, 2023, the movie star took to social media to announce that her party, ADC, was no longer in the race.

According to her, their party had now adopted All Progressive Congress (APC)’s candidate, Tonye Cole.

Fans react as Tonto Dikeh steps down from Rivers state gubernatorial election to join APC. Photos: @tontolet

Tonto then went ahead to call on her supporters to vote for APC’s Tonye Cole during the gubernatorial election to take place on March 18.

She wrote:

“Having carefully listened to the advise of elders and political leaders of Rivers State on the need for the opposition to look inwards and present a unified, competent and generally acceptable candidate with the capacity to win the March 18th gubernatorial elections, and the need for the opposition to prevent splitting its votes amongst several candidates, today we officially adopted Pastor Tonye Cole, Governorship Candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Rivers State as the consensus and unifying Candidate of the opposition. Upon his victory Tonye Cole will form a unity government comprising of the APC and other opposition parties in this alliance titled "Stronger Together for a United Rivers State". I hereby call on all my supporters to vote for Tonye Cole of the APC this Saturday.”

See her post below:

Nigerians react as Tonto Dikeh drops out of gubernatorial race, joins APC

Shortly after Tonto shared the new development online, a number of netizens reacted. Some of them noted that she and her principal, Tonte, had to chance of winning in the first place.

Read some of their comments below:

ugochi_esther:

“If I read correctly that means you have step down for APC governor candidate.”

amahdennis:

“Stepping down for the wrong party. God forbid APC. A very faulty foundation.”

martina_obasuyi:

“You no even get supporters before, so there's no one to call to join you support APC. APC of all...??? It is better You loose doing the right thing than to support the people that have destroyed this country due to your pursuit for relevance.”

gifxlove:

“They had no chance in the first place.”

ryansbury:

“.. something wey una plan sell since.”

_being_ella:

“Like say them wan win before.”

cute_ella24:

“script that was written from the on set. Set of jokers.”

gforits:

“Imagine her statement, celebrity by opportunities. Anywhere belle face.. so APC is the best alternative as an opposition in rivers state? It’s laughable.”

