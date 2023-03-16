BBNaija star, Tacha, has taken to the streets to protest ahead of the gubernatorial election on March 18

In a video making the rounds, the reality star was seen pleading with INEC as she took to the streets during the protest

Tacha pleaded with INEC for a free and fair election and asked that there should not be a repeat of what happened with the presidential election

BBNaija star, Tacha, has got fans talking after she took to the streets in protest ahead of the gubernatorial election.

In a video posted on her official Twitter page, Tacha was seen surrounded by others on the streets as she pleaded with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In the viral clip, the reality show star was heard pleading with INEC for a free and fair gubernatorial election. According to her, they did not want a repeat of what took place during the presidential election on February 25, 2023.

Fans react as Tacha takes to the streets to protest and beg INEC for free and fair election. Photos: @symply_tacha

Source: Twitter

Tacha added that INEC officials should not arrive late to polling units and that the people want their votes to count.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Not stopping there, the reality star turned activist reiterated that votes will be counted and uploaded at the polling units.

See her video below:

Nigerians react as Tacha takes to the streets to beg INEC for a free and fair gubernatorial election

A number of netizens were pleased to see Tacha actively getting involved in politics as many of them commended her growth from her BBNaija days. Read some of their comments below:

deji__ix:

“Tasha be doing all what these A-list celebrities suppose to be doing. Welldone girl .”

teflon777:

“This babe is gradually turning into an activist .”

jossy_nasa:

“Inec is not the problem na people wey dey bribe dem, imagine dey give u 100m to declare person as the winner wetin u go do.”

sir_brian_meme:

“The joy from this post was massive, but remembering INEC Said 1million votes came from my area that nobody showed up on election day Omoh I started crying again .”

su.shi___:

“She and falz deserve all the good things they get and more.”

iamflash_ug1:

“And una think say Na by protest? So funny , Fela Kuti do do nothing change , African China do him own nothing change.”

godwin_ayeke:

“See better celebrity, no be those atenuje toyin and co.”

_qmerita:

“Hope the in coming governor will make Tacha Commissioner for Youth and sports when he wins? Bcos all this waka no easy.”

This tweep wrote:

Another Twitter user wrote:

Peruzzi invites Sanwo-Olu to join his TikTok challenge

Talented Nigerian singer, Peruzzi, caused a buzz on social media over his latest post about Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Note that Sanwo-Olu has been trending on social media over the steps he has been taking to win his second term bid as the governor of Lagos state.

Peruzzi, just like many other Nigerians, decided to bank in on Sanwo-Olu’s recent attentiveness to youths and called on the governor to join his TikTok challenge.

Source: Legit.ng