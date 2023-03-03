Popular actor Deyemi Okanlawon has penned a lengthy open letter to Thaddeus Attah, who defeated singer Banky W at the recent poll

Deyemi, who revealed he voted for Banky W because he was the ideal individual for the job, asked the Eti-Osa honourable-elect what his plans were after his win

The actor’s open letter has sparked rounds of criticism on social media as many netizens repeatedly dragged him

Nollywood actor Deyemi Okanlawon has put himself up for dragging after he penned an open letter to Eti-Osa honourable-elect, Thaddeus Attah, who defeated singer and politician Banky W in the just concluded election.

In his lengthy letter via his Instagram account, Deyemi revealed he voted for Banky W because he was the ideal candidate for the job.

While congratulating Attah, the moviemaker further asked the honourable elect to make his plan for Eti-Osa known as he revealed he had done extensive research on him and found out nothing.

Deyemi revealed he voted for Banky W. Credit: @deyemitheactor @bankywellington

Source: Instagram

He, however, gave the honourable-elect a chance to respond to his queries via an Instagram chat.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See Deyemi’s letter below:

Netizens react to Deyemi’s letter

Deyemi's letter was followed by reactions from his fans and followers who did not agree with him.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

elfranco_izuu:

"Baba is concerned that the national cake no go reach him side again…This is the true change we clamor for."

sagittarian80:

"Don’t mind them, they are trying to intimidate Mr Attah as if it’s Banky’s inheritance to be there! I thank God for this generation of youths, the older generations didn’t see us coming."

iam_bmodel:

"Make He come answer you as Arise TV or Channels TV presenter wey you be? Oga go and sit down."

nwamakaokolie:

"Because it’s not your fellow actor/musician that won that is why u are questioning his ability, there is always a beginning for everyone."

korede_lagos:

"This Deyemi is very disrespectful. Mr Attah has the mandate of the electorate."

Labour Party candidate wins ahead of Banky W, Obanikoro's son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the candidate of the Labour Party, Thaddeus Attah, was declared as winner in the Eti-Osa Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives.

Attah polled 24,075 votes, beating his counterparts, Olubankole Wellington (Banky W) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who had 18,666 votes, and Babajide Obanikoro of the All Progressives Congress, who had 16,901 votes.

Babajide, who is the son of former Minister of Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro, is the current lawmaker representing the constituency.

Source: Legit.ng