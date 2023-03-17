Nigerian controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo has been the neck of Tonto Dike’s political run in River state

The self-acclaimed investigative media personality revealed that the actress-turned-politician should be disqualified from running for a governorship post in Rivers State

However, it appears that the allegations made by Kemi against Tonto are facts, as the ADC Party suspended the actress and her principal a few hours before the guber elections

Controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo is in a jubilant state as the African Democratic Congress (ADC) suspends its Rivers State governorship candidates, Tonte Ibraye and his running mate, Tonto Dike.

It was noted that the actress and her principal were suspended over alleged anti-party activities and insubordination.

Source: Instagram

The suspension came six days after Kemi Olunloyo revealed that ADC was not included in the Rivers State ballot box.

Taking to her social media to remind netizens of the allegations she made against the actress’s political run, Kemi mentioned that Tonto was living a fake life and should fix up her family issues before coming to rule the people of River State.

"Last week, I told you that Tonto Dikeh was not even on the ballot for the Rivers Governorship; you were abusing me. There you go‼️ Fake life, audio campaign. Go clean up your own family issues before that of the Rivers people."

Social media users react

_prutheal:

"I was hoping the comments section on this post to be huge .. all of them don run."

maria_ibiang:

"When you know! You know Dr Kemi. "

olami_de2803:

"Now they will disappear. Y’all keep calling her names when she said this and I don’t know why most of you hate the truth. Just because she is your favorite you always find it hard to admit to the truth. You should all come out now and rant again. Or will you say Kemi made the story up again or would you say she is tarnishing her image again. If tonto was doing the right thing, she wouldn’t get suspended. Always learn to accept the truth because I can see y’all love to comfort yourselves with lies."

luciouslucy007:

"U said it oo but her dumb followers that see her as a saint with not fault at all will believe otherwise hook, line and thinker."

mhiz_svelte_02:

"Leave this woman alone…I guess Ders something between you two dat u re nt telling the public."

Tonto ignores court order, spills more secrets about Churchill

For Tonto Dikeh, a cease-and-desist letter was not enough to stop her from finishing the fight she started with her ex-husband Olkunle Churchill.

The actress turned politician revealed shocking details about what she went through while married to Churchill.

The politician in the post shared pictorial and video evidence of the times she got beat up and had her face battered by Churchill.

Source: Legit.ng