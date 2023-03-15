Nigerian Destiny Etiko is tired of getting comments about her pumped-up chest and came online to plead with her admirers and haters

The Nollywood star noted that she keeps getting harassed over the size and roundness of her natural endowment

Destiny went on to clarify all the allegations about her sturdy chest and highlighted that cosmetic surgery was good for her

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has sobbed over the everyday abuse she has been subjected to because of her ‘baby food’.

Etiko disclosed on her Instagram page that her admirers and followers have been pleading with her to minimize the manner in which she shoots up her chest. She claimed that she has been getting signals, advising her to get a reduction.

The movie star, perplexed at how people are invested in knowing why her chest was firm, ordered her detractors to leave her alone because they were all-natural.

"You people should stop harassing me about my bre*st. I don’t know what this bre*st has done to all of you. It’s none of your business."

Denying cosmetic surgery, she said:

"Destiny has not done anything to her chest o, because my children are yet to taste it o."

See her post below

Social media users react to destiny's post

ejineokoroafor:

"Wahala ooooo…..the real drama doll."

patrick_mary313:

"Sis ooooooo, sis, God will continue to bless you for me, God bless you now and forever, you see why I dont joke with you, I no carry you play.. I love you, i love you, i literally cried watching this..."

phionahnirah:

"Dats yy she's blessed kos she always happy for her friends' success ad she likes promoting their businesses ❤️ DD God will continue to bless u ad those who hate may God rense their hearts Amen ."

ohhnyii:

"You actually took me on a beautiful journey in the first 60 seconds, the ride was getting interesting, I even bought popcorn on the way then maryponlinestore hit our Benz at the back ."

gh.lacesnmore:

"You got me from serious to laughter Eiii you're good at this.. Keep it up. Love from Ghana ."

