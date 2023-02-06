Nollywood actress Ini Edo recently joined media personality, Taymesan, on his TeaWithTay podcast and she had a lot to share

Fielding a question about those who question the source of wealth of female movie stars, Edo pointed fingers at people in the same industry

The actress proceeded to share a personal experience while noting that she doesn’t know how some people manage their finances

Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, didn’t mince her words as she pointed fingers at colleagues in the entertainment industry when it comes to people who criticise actresses’ source of wealth.

The Shanty Town actress and producer was a guest on media personality, Taymesan’s TeaWithTay podcast and she got a lot off her chest.

Ini Edo addresses those who question actresses' source of wealth. Photo: @iniedo

Source: Instagram

Speaking more on the matter, Edo stressed that it is a sad conversation to have while recounting a personal experience.

According to the actress, her name has popped up frequently when it comes to actresses whose success in life has been questioned.

Edo narrated how she bought her second car back in the mid-2000s and how there had been a lot of whispering from colleagues, especially since she was the only celebrity who had the car at the time.

The movie star explained that before then, she had been working consistently for about six years and had earned enough to reward herself handsomely.

Edo said she doesn’t know how her male counterparts manage their finances or work consistently to earn enough.

Watch her speak below:

Social media users react to Ini Edo's comment

omohgiwa said:

"I still didn’t hear how female actresses seem to be doing better than their male counterparts. At the peak of her career in the early 2000s, how could she afford a Murano truck when people claim actors were being paid 30-100k per film. I don’t know her repertoire of films but I wouldn’t put her numbers in the leagues of Ozorkwo or Osofia yet they couldn’t afford/didn’t buy such."

nims__collection said:

"Ini Edo is a hardworking lady pls let’s respect her."

ella_chi__ said:

"She still no answer the question sha, mk everybody mk dere money last last everybody go still enter hell including you way Dey judge, me I sha one start money business independent woman no pay again."

ayooluwaakintola said:

"And I respect ini o, but we all know as E dey go she for just avoid the conversation, it's not even about us, even the male colleagues feel that way!!"

chinonso_ said:

"Most times it’s not about how much you earn, it’s about how you manage your earnings. Some people know how to make the little they make seem like they’re making bags by proper savings and investments."

Source: Legit.ng