Congratulations are in order for a Nigerian woman in her 40s as she walked down the aisle in style

A good friend of the new bride spoke on how their journey, which started as a prayer group, grew into a deep sisterhood

The woman said the bride's union demonstrates that there is no such thing as too old and that joy does not discriminate

A Nigerian woman in her 40s is off the singles market as she finally tied the knot.

Author and biz-tech enthusiast Sola Adesakin, who shared the lovely development on Twitter, said she and her friends were flower girls for the occasion.

Woman in her 40s tied the knot. Photo Credit: @SolaAdesakin

Sola said their journey started as a prayer group but then metamorphosed into a deep sisterhood through which they supported each other positively in different aspects of their lives.

She added that her friend's story shows there is nothing like being too old and that joy does not discriminate, as it is complete and fulfilling when it comes.

Social media users celebrated the latest bride in town with kind words.

See Sola Adesakin's tweet below:

Social media reactions

@REboiche said:

"I got married at 35, so I can relate to God’s delay is not denial. More Grace to support and uphold each other in your fold. May God grant their union eternal bliss and fruitfulness."

@Ememobonglive said:

"And the beautiful ending to this story will be God blessing her with twins! Things can still happen for you in your forties and above especially when God is involved! Don’t put a time stamp on your dreams and desires…"

@AxelleEbode said:

"Congratulations to the beautiful bride, and you all are gorgeous!

"Heureux ménage to her.

"I like the wonderful sisterhood back story, everything is so inspiring. It reminds me of the following song: "on vous souhaite tout le bonheur du monde."

@Drmuzoic said:

"These pictures are classy. See how everyone is gorgeously and decently dressed. Bless you and a happy married life to her."

@thegamepundit said:

"May the Lord bless her home, grant all she desires, and remember the desirous ones out there."

Nigerian woman marries at 52

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman had tied the knot at the age of 52.

A TikToker identified as Ogechi Gideon Udofia shared a video of the woman in her wedding dress on the D-day and advised netizens that God's time is the best.

In another video, the new bride was seen expressing how she felt about finally getting married. The excited woman said she felt like jumping out of her skin, exclaiming with eyes wide open that God did it.

