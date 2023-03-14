Popular fashion designer Veekee James has taken her fans down memory lane to the days of her humble beginnings

The young lady, in a video shared on her page, went back to her house in Ajegunle with a group of ladies

Veekee showed her father's house, the bathroom they used to take turns bathing in, and some of her neighbours

Veekee James was not born with a silver spoon; the fashion designer lived in one of the roughest areas of Lagos before luck smiled on her.

Now one of the celebrated designers in the game, the young lady took a group of ladies along as she visited her old neighbourhood.

Veekee James visited her old neighbourhood. Photo credit: @veekee_james

Source: Instagram

Neighbours and old acquaintances trooped out to welcome Veekee as she went through different parts of the house, reminiscing on old times.

She recounted how the water level in the house used to rise during the rainy season, and her favourite bathroom, which was now in urgent need of repairs.

Veekee also showed off the house her father built in the compound, now occupied by other people despite its sorry state.

She wrote:

"We don’t look like what we’ve been throughLooking back to where I’m coming from, all I can say is thank you LordToday’s evangelism @zionwarship felt so much like a family gathering❤️Love my AJ people❤"

"POV: my life’s a testimony "

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Veekee's video

luxelois_fashionandmore:

"Omo... this is a validation that I will be big and my dreams will come true and God will make them happen for me. Amen."

hee_vee_ay:

"When the Lord turned the captivity of Zion, they were like men that dreamt!"

olakunbi.o:

"So proud of you Veekee ❤️.Hardwork and God’s grace…this is just the beginning in Jesus name."

misshembe:

"Gave me goosebumps!! God can make beauty out of ashes! God is faithful!"

ms_asoebi:

"You are such a beautiful soul. wow, you've come a long way."

a.with.a.touch.of.class:

"Thank God we don't look like what we've been through. I have the same testimony. From sharing one bedroom with my mum and three sisters to owning my own house in America."

