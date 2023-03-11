Nigerian singer Portable is known for his chaotic lifestyle and less-than-appealing appearance

It shocked netizens to know that the Zazu crooner is married, and it is more shocking to see how calm and collected Portable behaves around his woman

Overtime, the couple has shared moments of their love on social media, and like almost every other couple, Nigerians did 'God when'

There are different types of love: those that went to Harvard because of how exquisite and 'posh' they look and 'trenches love,' one made for the not-so-elite community.

Portable's success in the industry is unpredicted, and as he keeps rising to fame, other parts of the singer's life have come to light.

Most prominent is his relationship with his beloved wife Omobewaji, who, according to him, has been through thick and thin with him.

The singer doesn't hesitate to show off the mother of his kids and has publicly vowed to take her to the finest places in life.

Legit.ng has compiled a list of some times Portable and Bewaji have proven that 'trenches love' is pure and genuine.

1. Bewaji sticks with Portable even with a second wife in the picture

Cheating is a deal breaker for many people, even if a child isn't involved, but Portable got away with almost bringing another woman into his home as his second wife.

Surprisingly, Bewaji did not throw a tantrum on social media or fight even though Portable threw a carnival-like naming ceremony for the new baby.

Things took a different turn when Portable found out his supposed new wife was cheating on him, and he now showers his attention and affection on his loyal wife.

2. Portable turns wife to tour partner

One thing the Zeh crooner loves to do these days is to travel outside the country to neighboring African countries with his wife.

From taking flights to exploring new cities, the Portable loves to show off his pretty woman.

The trips allow the singer to make videos, drop them on his page, and tension netizens.

3. Portable and Bewaji take over social media on Valentine's Day

The Zazu crooner was not left out of the Valentine's Day public display of affection, and in his usual manner, Portable went extra.

First, the singer shared a loved-up video with his woman very early on February 14, stirring huge reactions.

Shortly after, Portable spoiled his wife with a new phone and expensive hair.

4.Portable vows to take his woman to the US and UK

During one of his trips to Gambia with his wife, Portable shared a video of her complaining about the cold.

Hearts melted when the singer pulled Bewaji close and tried to give her some of his warmth.

After making his wife blush hard, Portable promised to take his wife beyond Africa on trips.

5. Portable's wife is his biggest cheerleader

Nothing is as satisfying as knowing that one's partner is a huge support system, and Portable enjoys that with his wife.

Almost every time the singer has a new song, he makes videos for Instagram with his wife, who joins him to sing the song word for word.

It won't be surprising one of these days if Portable decides to put Bewaji in a song.

