Popular Nigerian singer, Portable, has now taken to social media to cry out after he and his sister got attacked

The Zazu crooner shared a photo of his sister at a hospital and also showed his injuries

Portable resorted to advising netizens to start running from people once they make it because they don’t want their success

Popular Nigerian singer, Portable, has made the news for the umpteenth time after he and his sister were attacked at a bar.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Portable shared photos and videos on his Instagram stories after the attack.

In one snap, his sister was seen on a bed at the hospital. According to Portable, some people he called Oke Osa Boys were responsible.

Portable and his sister got attacked, and he shared photos. Photos: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, the Zazu Zeh crooner explained that these people were fighting his sister, and he had to cut short his Zambia trip to return home and defend her.

The music star noted that anybody who attacks his family has also attacked him, and he will make sure to defend his people, despite being a celebrity.

Portable also showed off the injuries he sustained during the scuffle and noted that he was stabbed in the neck by a childhood friend he had been helping. He showed an injury on his head and claimed that he had bought a bike for the person who did it to him and did not collect a dime for it.

The Zazu Zeh crooner advised netizens who were getting successful to run away from people because they do not want them to win.

He said in part:

“This life as you dey make am, make you dey run from people. The more you grow, run from people, dey no want your success. Dem don chook me o, na my ni*gga chook me, we don gather dey that time back in the days, based on say I make am, I still dey help am.”

See screenshots from his post below:

Nigerians react as Portable and sister get attacked

The videos and photos of Portable and his sister after they were attacked made the rounds online, and some netizens reacted. Read some of their comments below:

isaacobinna33:

“Dem say once make it out the hood never go back to the hood.”

giddy_gele:

“Baba leave Sango or them.”

ajibolapizzle:

“You made it from the trenches n you no leave that trenches.”

naseeradeniyi:

“You own too, too much leave that area na..”

aremo_aduragbemi_gnf:

“Leave that hood man, Before them kpai you oo.”

mikeike5508:

“Them never beat you reach. You better run far before them kill you. Obi is a boy. But you when be man no come get sense.”

Source: Legit.ng