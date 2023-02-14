Nigerian singer Portable and his first wife Bewaji are not left out of the Valentine's Day celebration

The singer shared a loved-up moment with his wife on his page, as they sang one of his songs and even kissed

While some people gushed over the couple and Portbale's romantic side, others asked for his estranged second wife

Nigerian singer Portable has taken to social media with a lovely post celebrating his wife Bewaji on Valentine's Day.

In the video, Portable sat behind his pretty wife as they sang one of his songs. The video was laced with short moments of romance as they shared a kiss.

Portable celebrates Valentine

Source: Instagram

Valentine's Day brought out the romantic and peaceful side of Portable as he seemed genuinely happy with his woman.

"Happy Valentine’s Day my love, my life, my heart, my forever Valentine. Thank you for being the reason I look forward to every day.Happy Valentine’s Day "

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Portable's post

dimplequeen090:

"Na today single life pain me most no call again "

ewadunnii:

"Oppression don start it’s getting wesser."

ayoleyi_grafit:

"U no even let day break "

royalnancy_:

"I don know say I go delete this app today because I no go let una oppress me."

chocobabss:

"Who go help you post the other wife "

oluwadunsin_hof:

"Haaaa what about the other wife "

nne_chimamanda:

"The pressure is getting wesser"

finland_c.i.d_oba_agbaye_1:

"E sure for me say no be portable type this caption "

