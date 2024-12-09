A video has captured how skit maker Taaooma looked while she was heavily pregnant and expecting her first child

In a clip shared by the happy mother, she was busy on location as she flaunted her growing baby bump

Fans were impressed with her look, as many appreciated her glow in the viral recording on social media

Content creator and movie director, Taaooma, professionally known as Apaokagi Adedoyin Maryam, has given her fans of glimpse of how she looked when she was pregnant.

Legit.ng had reported that the skit maker made her first public appearance at Funke Akindele's event weeks after becoming a mother for the first time.

In the video shared by the new mother, she was busying directing her film, Snakes. She was the one behind one of the cameras filming, but her baby bump was also very obvious.

Taaooma wears oversize clothe to cover pregnancy

Also in the recording, the skit maker was wearing a big T-shirt to hide her pregnancy.

She matched it with a big trouser and a face cap. In the caption of her post, she introduced her new film to her fans and encouraged them to watch it on YouTube.

Recall that Taaooma welcomed her first child a few weeks ago, and video of her rocking her baby had surfaced online.

See the video here:

What fans said about Taaooma's pregnancy video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the skit maker. Here are some of the comments below:

@sirminzy:

"The most versatile of them all. Take your flowers, Taaoma."

@de_krown:

"One and only Maryam Apaokagi-Greene nobody does it better."

@delly_manna:

"Omoooo, she gave birth to another Director surely."

@beebah_hub:

"Cute pregnant director."

@mcrhelax:

"Great work."

@my__lateefah:

"Do it like you do it."

@iam_w.o.n.u.o.la:

"Take your flowers."

@omo_wumi_0:

"We don later see pregnancy video."

Wofai Fada shares pregnancy video

Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian content creator, actor, and business owner was so excited after she became a mother for the first time.

She had welcomed her first baby after her family drama with her in-laws.

In the clip shared on her social media page, she appreciated all the people who stood by her and helped her till she gave birth to her baby.

Source: Legit.ng