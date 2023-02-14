Popular Nigerian street-pop sensation Portable got netizens talking this Valentine’s season after he surprised his beloved wife

The Zazuu crooner ordered an online vendor to deliver a Valentine’s Day package to his woman and he assisted her in opening the items when they arrived

The viral video of Portable gushing over his wife’s gift items made Netizens share in the excitement as they appreciated him for doing well

The famous Nigerian street pop act Portable surprised his beloved wife this Valentine’s season.

The singer paid one of the Instagram surprise vendors to oversee and deliver the package he got for his woman.

Singer Portable appreciates wife on Valentine's Day Credit: @portable

Source: Instagram

In the video shared, Portable is seen assisting his wife in opening the decorated boxes set before them.

See the video below

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Social media users react

eri_ife_oluwadamilare:

"Nah mama zeh dem send gift to nah baba zeh dey open ham."

kwandar_the_girl:

"Even Portable try oo...my own no even try at all."

heisprincewill:

"Portable happiness dey gimme joy Nah better vibe.❤️"

_djfizzy:

"Zazzo how far I won package my sister for u. "

yangagbe:

"Appreciate your love onces o,again once upon a time."

humble_pee:

"She does not look happy e be like she been dey expect car."

iyke84:

"Manager abeg advise this guy to dey wear cloth nah,which one be open body everytime for video."

quadstarofficial:

"Mama zee dey mad… why she dey frown ogun wan kill am ? "

Source: Legit.ng