Nigerian singer Portable and his wife Bewaji recently gave off couole goals on social media

In a video shared by the Zazu crooner, he was seen embarking on a trip with his wife

Portable could not hold back the excitement of traveling with his woman as he showed her off in the video and to the people around

Popular Nigerian singer Portable is head over heels in love with his wife Bewaji and a video he shared just recently confirms it.

The controversial singer who has been on the road lately embarked on another trip and this time, Bewaji was with him.

Nigerians react as Portable gushes over his wife Photo credit: @omobewaji_ewatomi_oluwaferanmi

Source: Instagram

In the video shared on his page, Portable pointed out how much he travels and excitedly announced that he decided to take the mother of his kids along.

The young lady was shy and kept avoiding the camera as the singer called on her several times to appear and cary her shoulder up for the gram.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Portable also advised people to be like him and have money trhen fall in love later.

He however pointed out that he already had his woman in love with him before he made his money.

The rest of the video had the singer showing off Bewaji and hailing her in the moment.

"Get Money Fist Fall In Love Later I believe in who believe in me @omobewaji_ewatomi_oluwaferanmi my blessing Wife Kinimah Fist Lady Mama ZEH There is reason to look back when you have so much to look forward to. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

See the post below:

Reactions to Portable's post

iam_barbieaduke:

"Mama zeh don tire for your snap "

obumaofficial:

"Portable allow her rest na "

olufunmiadetoke0:

"Where your new pregnant girlfriend dey? Wetting you do repay your wife no good oo"

fash_dinero:

"No be lie oo make money before you love "

mhis__dollar:

"Your wife self don tire for your talk."

pretty_jd__:

"Una no carry d second iyawo go? na she dey look house "

lets_get_jiggy1:

"U sure say this gal love you like dis ? See as she Dey give attitude "

lachocko:

"She's really trying cuz I dey feel her pain...... this post looks childish."

Portable proudly shows off his beautiful home, wife and children

A lot of Nigerians were not impressed with controversial singer Portable's house even though the singer is proud to have the roof over his head.

The Zazu crooner decided to show off the interior and exterior parts of his home, featuring his wife and kids.

The video also showed the exterior of Portable's property, far from being tagged luxurious or flashy but home to the singer.

Source: Legit.ng