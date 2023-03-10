A couple of women in what appeared to be Portable's residential area have threatened to curse him by going naked

In a viral video online, two women were seen angrily lamenting over the trouble the singer brings to the area

One of the women noted that they would take off their clothes and show Portable what he is not supposed to see

Nigerian singer Portable has found himself in yet another pool of trouble as some elderly women are tired of his antics.

The singer, who seems to find a way to attract trouble to himself and his area of residence, has pushed the women to their limits.

Some women called out Portable with threats. Photo credit: @portablebaybe

Source: Instagram

In a video sighted online, two women were seen heavily lamenting about the singer. One revealed that when Portable ran mad, and his family abandoned him in the area, they took care of him.

The second woman added that if the singer didn't take his time, they would take their clothes off and show him their bare bodies, a gesture believed to be a curse.

The women also called for help from the public, saying that Portable would put them in trouble and possibly kill someone.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

Portable teams up with Bimbo Ademoye

Fans are in for a new video from Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye, featuring Street Hop singer Portable Zazu.

Bimbo, in a post via her Instagram page, shared a video of her linking up with the controversial singer.

In the short video, Portable, in the usual manner, was seen ranting in the Yoruba language, which stirred a funny reaction from Bimbo, who couldn’t stop herself from laughing.

