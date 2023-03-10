Nollywood actor-turned-politician Desmond Elliot seems to have been put on a hot seat as he finally responds to pertinent allegations about a rickety wooden bridge constructed in his name

The Surulere lawmaker's position at the Lagos state assembly might be under threat, especially from Labour Party's Olumide Oworu

During a recent interview, Desmond told his side of the story about a particular bridge that he had been constantly criticised for during his term in office

Famous Nigerian lawmaker turn-politician Desmond Olusola Elliot was recently on the breakfast morning TV programme, Your View, anchored by Morayo Afolabi-Brown.

While on the show, Desmond Elliot was queried about some long-standing political issues that have come to haunt him during the 2023 election season.

Desmond Elliot recently shared his story about the rickety bridge he allegedly built for his community. Photo credit: @desmondelliot/@cutie_julls

One of the issues that stood out was the case of a particular wooden bridge built over one specific canal that usually got overflooded and was alleged to have taken some people's lives.

Desmond, during the interview, explained how the bridge came to be. He noted that he wasn't the one who built it per se; instead, it was the community.

The Lagos state lawmaker explained that when the community came to meet him to help them with the bridge after several projects, they were the ones who said he shouldn't bother doing it himself but should give them the money, and they would do it themselves.

I Gave them 800K, and that was what they chose to build with the money - Desmond Elliot says

The actor shared that when the community approached him about the bridge, he gave them 400k on the spot, and a week last, he sent them another 400k for the bridge project.

However, months later, he noticed he was trending online and was shocked to find out what the money was used for with his banner erected next to it.

Listen to Desmond Elliot share his side of the story below:

See how netizens reacted to Desmond Elliot's explanation about the infamous Surulere bridge

@dj_nezer:

"Is this a joke. as a leader, this is all you can do for your people, but you can afford cars luxury lifestyle with the people’s money."

@egooyibom:

"All of these is not necessary… this has been trending for the longest , why now to explain???"

@bountiej:

"God bless you .. people never tend to see Good am glad you spoke out."

@ufedooh:

"This bridge no fit pass 30k kpere."

@blessingedeks:

"He is a joker! Spewing nonsense, how is that bridge safe?. I am just tired of Nigeria and its leaders. By health and safety standards that bridge is not safe, and he would be sued if anyone gets injjured on that bridge."

@omololaayaoba:

"A bill of 800k for this bridge?? Like seriously?? Can he use his own money to build this sort of unsafe Brigde for 800k? And he’s saying it as if he did the community a favor. God have mercy."

@purchaserdubai:

"A common man knows what best to do, what happen to a proper bridge for God sake. May God help us all in this Country."

@barry_o20:

"If you talk finish, just pack your bag cos u must sure leave that sit."

@suez_obosa:

"Even him voice show say him dey lie. He did good though but he for still do way better than all this jagbajantis wey him do. 800k go do better bridge as of that time. Meanwhile why them dey everywhere now? Wey them last year."

@johnycarribean:

"You are not doing projects for God, you were elected for crying out loud."

@thrifted_kitchen:

“You gave them” ? Shey e ngbo oshi oro . Shey na your money you use do am!"

Desmond Elliot donates 8 transformers to Surulere days to the election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nigerian Nollywood actor turned politician Desmond Elliot had sparked heated reactions online after he donated transformers to eight communities under the Surulere constituency.

The actor, who represents Surulere Constituency I in the Lagos State House of Assembly and still vying for the same position for the third time, surprised netizens with his last-minute favour.

The politician took to his social media platform to state his excitement about the recently initiated transformer project in his constituency.

