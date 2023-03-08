Controversial investigative journalist Kemi Olunloyo has waded into the child custody battle between Tonto Dikeh and her ex-husband Olakunle Churchill

On their son's birthday recently, Tonto dragged her ex for being a deadbeat father, liar and clout chaser

Olunloyo's post on Instagram revealed that there was a court order granting Churchill access to see and bond with his son, but Tonto has refused to let them meet

On their son King Andre's birthday, Tonto Dikeh called out her ex-husband Olakunle Churchill for being a deadbeat dad.

The issue escalated into days of back and forth, with Tonto spilling dirty secrets and unknown facts about her ex.

Just after it seems like the world has moved on from the messy drama, investigative journalist Kemi Olunloyo called out Tonto Dikeh.

Inthe post shared by the controversial journalist, she revealed that the actress turned politician misled everyone over the custody battle she is in with Churchill.

According to Olunloyo, she obtained a court order granting King's father iunrestriced access to him and Tonto denied him.

She added that the 7 year old hasn't seen is father for four years and Tonto tried to get King a US passport nd do other things behind Churchill's back and still tagged him a delinquent.

Olunloyo then went on to call out Tinto over her son's welfare, dicalosin that a parent in the biy's school revealed that he is withdrawn.

She also revealed that an old nanny confirmed that King Andre had tremors as a toddler beacusenof the illegal substances Tonto Fikeh took while breastfeeding him.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Kemi Olunloyo's revelation

om_luxury_:

"On this particular one, I’m standing with Kemi. Let the boy see his father, don’t let whatever anger you feel for the father affect the child, he needs the love of both parents, you actually cannot stop the boy from seeing his father forever so why start it at all?"

bemma193:

"Bitter and unforgiving women will destr0y you and fed their kids with all sorts of Iies against their father in the name of payback. Be careful with you date/ marry. Some are blessing while some will fřustråte your entire existence."

unusualrita:

"Let me relax and wait for Tonto's reply, I'm sure that won't take long"

queein_zee:

"If Tonto start dragging you now,you will be shouting PTSD... journalist isonu"

seun_dreams:

"Na those who believes the whole Tonto’s version of the story I blame, both of them had their fault biko."

Tonto ignores court order, spills more secrets about Churchill

For Tonto Dikeh, a cease-and-desist letter was not enough to stop her from finishing the fight she started with her ex-husband Olkunle Churchill.

The actress turned politician revealed shocking details about what she went through while married to Churchill.

The politician in the post shared pictorial and video evidence of the times she got beat up and had her face battered by Churchill.

