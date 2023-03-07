Against all odds, a diminutive teacher is finally off the singles' market and is set to tie the knot with his girlfriend

The 39-year-old man faced rejection from women for years because of his small size but did not give up on love

Speaking about his wife-to-be, the man described her as a perfect being, saying she gives him maximum respect

A 39-year-old teacher, Kwoyela Derick, who hails from Bali Nyonga in Cameroon’s Northwest Region has found love after years of rejection.

Derick wedding with 28-year-old Kahboh Patience is scheduled for April 6, 2023, in Bali Nyonga, while the white wedding ceremony will take place on April 8 in Bamenda.

Teacher finds love after years of being rejected.

Source: Instagram

According to @lindaikejiblogofficial who shared the couple's pictures on Instagram, the teacher met his wife-to-be in January 2022.

Derick said he loves the lady and wants her to be the mother of his children. He added that she gives him maximum respect and is God-fearing as well as perfect. In his words:

"Her character attracted me. She is perfect because she gives me maximum respect and she is God-fearing too."

The lady on the other hand has promised to stand by her man for better for worst.

Social media reactions

@chinecheremoledibe said:

"Omo people that marry short people I wonder how you guys cope oh Omo short people get personal brain problem they deal with. You no fit joke careless joke with a short person."

@thedonperry687 said:

"Some girls left the group chat and block the admin he most be a millionaire or a celebrity for a Nigerian woman to marry him."

@thetolulopeojeyinka said:

"There’s someone for everybody. It’s pure bliss when you find that someone. Congratulations to both of them."

@thixemmy0 said:

"Everyone is made perfectly in Gods side na Una Dey determine wetyn Dey normal , shirt ohh , tall ohhh, average you all are beautiful don’t look down on your self someone out there will love you."

@lilian_mmadu said:

"Eyah , congratulations to you bro, he said gives him maximum respect, she suppose disrespect her partner before ?"

@9jasingles_partner_connects said:

"What God can't do does not exist. I love real love. What God has joined together let no man put assunder. I have single and searching in my page as well."

Small-sized man marries a tall lady

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a small-sized man had tied the knot with a tall lady.

Amos who had become an internet sensation after pre-wedding photos of him and his tall wife went viral told BBC News Pidgin that God actually gifted him with the ability to be loved by ladies.

Amos said ladies just naturally like him and are drawn towards him despite not being well-to-do. He expressed pride in the fact that the abilities God blessed him with, tall men lack.

Amos said he was first married in 2018 but the marriage hit the rocks after two years as he and the lady then had irreconcilable differences.

