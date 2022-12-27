Internationally renowned Nigerian Fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde Marshal Kwam 1 recently showed a very indigenous side of himself in a post shared online

The veteran singer, in a viral post, showed his fans how he spent his Boxing day holiday drinking Garri Ijebu with goat meat

K1 de Ultimate was seen in the trending video softly munching away on his dilly goat meat while downing his Garri Ijebu

Nigerians have stormed the Instagram page of internationally famous Fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde Marshal Kwam 1 to hail him over a viral clip he recently posted.

Kwam 1, in the clip shared on his page, was sighted soaking Garri, a local Nigerian pudding with goat meat.

Veteran Nigerian Fuji musician Kwam 1 has sparked reactions online with a video of him drinking Garri on Boxing day. Photo credit: @kingwasiuayindemarshal

Source: Instagram

The viral video stirred up a storm as some queried the veteran musician for sharing such a clip of himself. In contrast, many others hailed K1 for showing himself as a proud Ijebu-man who enjoys the indigenous cuisine of his native homeland Ijebu-Ode.

K1 de Ultimate described the cuisine as one of a kind, noting that he was drinking the Garri with cold water and a slice of well-seasoned goat meat, which he described as dilly thanks to his new wife, Emmanuella Ropo.

Watch Kwam 1 soak his cold water Garri with Ogunfe meat:

See how netizens reacted to Kwam 1's viral clip soaking Garri with Oginfe meat on Boxing day

@iam_shankorasheed:

"Kabiesi OBA Adegoroye Akoko."

@zeezay10:

"Ayinde arabambi ibaa, May your days be long."

@sherizle:

"The king of Fuji is actually growing younger by the day. Must be good genes."

@officialdeletaiwo67:

"Jaye ori e Baami agbalagba oye."

@amoo_gabriel78:

"So what's the essence of posting this?is it to mock people that don't have enough to eat during this festive period or just to catch cruse, honestly to me it doesn't make sense at all,my opinion though and I think am entitled to it."

@hkd_lifestyle:

"Garri is always Yoruba-Ijebu cuisine all Nations should learn to eat.. except health issues."

@mcpsalm:

"Ijebu people and garri na 5&6....even if k1 become Nigeria president he will still drink Garri."

@timayanfe_official:

"When they say may garri never be our purtion, this is not the type they are talking about."

@iyawo_ejire:

"Proper Ijebu man. Garri + Eran didin = Balanced equation."

