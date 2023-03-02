An interesting video of a woman who underwent 'boobies' reduction surgery at a hospital has gone viral

The video contained photos showing what her boobies looked like before the surgery at the hospital

At the end of the video shared on TikTok, the transformation of the lady's boobies post-surgery was then revealed

Brea$t reduction or enlargement surgeries have been met with controversial opinions ranging from moral to superficial.

However, women undergo such procedures for various reasons apart from beautification. There are reasons, like health, age and even career, for going under the knife.

Woman undergoes surgery Photo Credit: @gigantomastia_foundation

Source: TikTok

The cute lady in this video ruffled controversial feathers on social media with her story.

She started the video with pictures and short reels of her brea$t while in the hospital before surgery.

They were fallen, slacked and big. She took most of the pictures with a friend, who seemed to be the doctor.

She visited the hospital to reduce the size and make them firmer, like a young woman who hasn't suckled a child.

At the end of the video, her transformation was revealed. The result was remarkable as she got the young girl look she wanted.

Another controversial aspect of the story was when she claimed to be a 71-year-old woman. She posted pictures from her birthday where she held balloons made of the number 71.

Social media reactions

@diannahibe said:

"Wait she's 71 years? How come? Ahdunbelivit."

@elizbabez55 wrote:

"17 or 71?"

@gcin_w5 commented:

"Not me needing to enlarge."

@chimarichie0 wrote:

"Omg thank u so much for helping people now to get their lives and confidence back."

@amarachindo wrote:

"Which one 71, I don't understand."

@mmamorenamokhele commented:

"I did mine at George Mokhari ka R1500.00. all u do go to clinic get referral letter to GM and u done."

@katoulove28 wrote:

"I need that."

@mphile______________k commented:

"I need this but have no funds."

@believable17 said:

"I don't believe 71 I can't trust 17."

@soft_binna commented:

"Ain't understand anything here."

@587becky commented:

"How is dis possible?"

liyaxks commented:

"71 or 17??"

@yaab234 commented:

"How come?"

@treasurelove494 wrote:

"How did you do this? did you cut it?"

@lykelyke2 commented:

"While others are struggling to reduce. I'm over here trying to enlarge mine, this life no balance."

@calinoskey01 wrote:

"Did she reduce or enlarged... which one pls....and the 71 I don't understand."

@mapulekhubs1 wrote:

"Even Bara hospital does that as long you have proof that those 2 babies are straining your back?"

@jennufer commented:

"The brest dey heavy am. Just like me. I will do this when I get money."

@whitediaamond said:

"Wish I could have mine done."

Lady in severe pains after undergoing plastic surgery

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerians are currently buzzing with reactions following a now viral video of the end result of a failed plastic surgery done on a lady's bre$sts, as shared by Twitter user, @BROWNIE__XX.

She recently took to her page to share a video of the graphic aftermath of the lady’s bosoms after she underwent surgery, allegedly with the same Dr Anu of Med Contour. In the video, the injured lady narrated how after she started having complications following her surgery, she contacted Dr Anu, who kept giving her injections but the complications persisted.

@BROWNIE__XX who shared the video warned ladies to avoid going to Dr Anu for any body enhancement surgery… She wrote: "Please stop going to Doctor Anu Med Contour for any Body Enhancement Surgery or any Surgery at all!! This lady is in so much pain after spending 1,650,000 to get her bobs done! Avoid Med Contour."

Source: Legit.ng