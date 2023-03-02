A touching video of a groom crying on his wedding day as his bride walked in has garnered a lot of reactions

The handsomely dressed groom was standing patiently at the altar with very nervous and shaky hands

One of his groomsmen held him to offer him the comfort and support of a fellow brother, as he wept profusely

In recent times, videos of grooms shedding tears after sighting their brides at the wedding venue have been shared online.

In one of the videos, the groom was so emotional about his nuptials and wasn't shy to shed a few tears.

Groom in tears as bride arrives wedding venue Photo Credit: @ladygagajp

Source: TikTok

He stood before the altar dressed in a dark suit and jacket with red rose flowers. His groomsmen dressed just like he did.

In the cute clip, the best man comforted the emotional groom who was rubbing his hands nervously and already crying.

The best man put his hand around the groom and continually rubbed his back.

The video was shared on TikTok by @lady_gagajp with the caption:

"Like he will never cheat."

Social media reactions

@collymwendwa wrote:

"I give up. Can't you people let him pretend peacefully."

@p.ngqondo wrote:

"He's just crying coz he won't cheat in peace."

@favourzenia wrote:

"At first I thought he was physically challenged."

@kayflex26 commented:

"He will still cheat. his crying because he just remembered he can't bring girls to the house no more."

@elinam77 wrote:

"These ones are pros at cheating."

@itungombabazidaphine commented:

"Short men with acting."

@rs_muslimah wrote:

"The comment section is a different universe."

@beautyloveakosua5 commented:

"See the way he is shaking too as if his side chick is not even at the wedding self. Adam! men!"

@zahraablackk wrote:

"I wanted my husband to cry but that guy was smiling from ear to ear."

@user4077914140995 commented:

"This guy knows how to pretend paaa. Eeiiii man fear them and live long."

@user501230388596

commented:

"I shock self."

@f_fave commented:

"If my husband no cry like this o no go gree o."

Watch the video below:

Groom in tears as bride walks down the aisle

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a belong to the ladies, so it is believed by many people but men too feel some type of way during their big day. This was confirmed by an American groom who could not contain his emotions after seeing his bride walk down the aisle, towards him.

The groom, identified as Collins exchanged marital vows with the love of his life named Donielle about two weeks ago, and their nuptials was nothing short of a fairytale love story. Clearly overwhelmed by his affection towards his bride, Collins could not hold back his tears of joy as Donielle made her way to the pulpit rocking a stunning white wedding gown. The groom could not believe his eyes looking at his wife being brought to him by her dad.

The romantic moment was shared online by Iris Film through their official Instagram page. Hundreds of netizens who viewed the tear-inducing video noted that indeed, Donielle was lucky to have landed a man who loves her with all he has, including his tears.

Source: Legit.ng