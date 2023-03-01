Crossdresser Bobrisky has shifted his mind from the ongoing presidential elections to personal matters troubling him

In a recent social media post, the effeminate celebrity cried out over the unequal sizes of his hips following a botched surgery

Bobrisky’s post stirred mixed reactions from Nigerians on social media, with some people telling him to adjust his fake pads

Effeminate celebrity, Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky, has taken to social media with a post letting fans know his present predicament.

The crossdresser, who appears to have shifted his attention from the presidential election drama, had a few questions for his doctor.

Bobrisky, who claimed to have gone under the knife some months ago, mentioned that he had just noticed a troubling difference in the size of his hips.

The crossdresser said the left hip is bigger than the right one, adding that his doctor has questions to answer.

See a screenshot of his post below:

Netizens react to Bobrisky’s post

db_naturals_bckup said:

"Abeg shift you are irrelevant ."

aliceekaita said:

"Fault all the clothes wey you pack for hip abeg leave me, no you matter now na which way Nigeria."

ewa_tomiofficial said:

"Bob arrange the cloth well , the hips go balance."

officialtedy__ said:

"Tie the wrapper well make them be the same size."

clark_lawrence023 said:

"Just wondering for how long will you continue leaving like this bro."

iam_nathanie said:

"this life nor balance before so senior man calm down."

tolliecutie said:

"Believe bob at your own risk….Pesin wey Dey wear bumbum."

khalifah__ty said:

"Go to your nearest Mobil or Texaco station, ask them for alignment and hip balancing."

Oyinbo lady gushes over Bobrisky's video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Bobrisky caught the attention of a non-Nigerian who even went the extra length to post his video.

Identified on Twitter as Becca, she gushed over the singer, who looked like he was getting ready to head to a party.

The tweet went viral and sparked different reactions, primarily hilarious from netizens.

"Someone would just wake up and choose curses and suffer. Americana trying to join struggle wey we dem born am into dey try escape from," a social media user wrote.

