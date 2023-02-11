Popular Nigerian socialite Bobrisky has caught the attention of a non-Nigerian who even went the extra length to post his video

Becca, as identified on Twitter, gushed over the singer, who looked like he was getting ready to head to a party

The tweet went viral and sparked different reactions, primarily hilarious from netizens

Popular Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky might be gathering fans outside the country without knowing it.

A lady identified as Becca, who is reportedly American shared a video of the crossdresser getting glammed up by his team for a party.

Lady gushes over video of Bobrisky Photo credit: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Becca also added that seeing Bobrisky in his element, not knowing he is a man, makes her want to be a Nigerian.

See tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"She makes me wanna be nigerian."

Netizens react to the tweet

Becca's tweet made its way to other social media platform, and stirred different reactions and opinions.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

iambeccadam:

"Wahala ..bob is classy when dressing sha "

hennycollectionz:

"Make we no lieee, bob dey try abeg"

@Happine31301483:

"Our mummy of lagosss."

thick_dera:

"See eeh in this entertainment thing Bob Dey try forget "

the_fitness_farmer:

"Awwwww Should we tell her "

createdbybest._:

"God see guy man "

nanceedrew4eva:

"Our mummy of Lagos is the real content "

mis_aidee:

"Dem no Dey recognize prophet for him hometown ."

@kamyikw:

"Nah shes rlly mother like "

@NoShadess:

"he’s a man"

daniel_phaeth:

"Can I be snatched more? disappear oh."

keyara419:

"Someone would just wake up and choose curses and suffer. Americana trying to join struggle wey we dem born am into dey try escape from."

Bobrisky stocks kitchen with expensive foodstuff

Popular Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky loves to brag about how much money he spends on himself.

He spent thousands of naira to stock up his house with pepper, fish, rice, tubers of yam and other foodstuff.

In the video sighted online, Bob was seen seated on the chair in a blue and white dress pointing and directing his house helps on what to do.

While some people who ndered why anyone would buy that much, other insinuated that Bob might have borrowed someone's kitchen.

Source: Legit.ng