Nigerian comedian Seyi Law has come out to challenge Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo’s viral remark on the 2023 election.

The clergyman took to Twitter on February 26 to note his observations about the country and its political leaders.

The man of God compared his past and present views on the country's political and economic crises, and he came to a conclusion based on the outcomes of the 2023 voting process.

He stated:

"With what happened yesterday, I now know, bad citizens is our problem… From police to INEC officials, to thugs and people voting their slave masters."

Seyi Law tackles Pastor Kingsley

Seyi Law challenged the clergyman to mention the slave master in the presidential poll.

In his words:

"Can you be bold enough to name the slave master on the ballot? I want to check something."

See their exchange below:

Nigerians react to Seyi Law’s demand

king_mancy:

"Why your conscience Dey judge you?"

dearnaijagirl:

"Seyi law has to be the most shameless public figure after Totin Abraham. This his dead career is not resurrecting anytime soon."

sammymiles__:

"If no be AY way Dey give Platform..Who for know this werey Seyi law???"

futballpunter:

"Until we start to dey cancel all dis comedians wen dey do show with table for five 10M we never ready for change."

omobee___:

"Seyi law is just about to mess his career up with this nonsense he is doing. Boda ode."

annesconcepts:

"Pls are we unfollowing some of this our yeyebrities and Influential people that just started supporting what's good for this country for once bc they saw that the masses aren't playing so they have no option but to support. You people should let me k ow so it won't be as if I'm over reacting for unfollowing immediately."

