Famous Afro-street singer Portable, like many other Nigerians, has taken to his social media to celebrate the announcement of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed as Nigeria's President-elect

The Zazu sensation, in a viral clip, was seen driving through the streets of Lagos, hailing the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate while jubilating his victory

This isn't the first time that Portable has shown that he is a massive supporter of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his recent actions have confirmed his stance

Controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola better known as Portable seems to be one of the few Nigerian celebrities who hasn't been cowered about his choice of a presidential candidate.

The All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate was announced as the president-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission in the early hours of Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Azman crooner Portable stirs emotions as he celebrates Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's emergence as president-elect on the street. Photo credit: @portablebaeby/@officialasiwajubat

And in celebration of the victory, singer Portable took to the streets of Lagos to celebrate Asiwaju's victory.

In the viral clip shared on his Instagram page, Portable was seen cruising through the streets of Lagos in his new Range Rover car while shouting and hailing Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Watch Portable's video celebrating Tinubu's victory below:

Nigerians storm Portable's page and react to his video celebrating Tinubu's victory

@kalfthehustler_:

"JAGABAN 4 president . He don't even know the name of his...See more."

@keojinmah:

"Na now you wake."

@obaloluwaaa__:

"Na only you do PDP,APC,Accord."

@davederockstar:

"You no fit buy better phone for ya friend..wey dey scream with his android."

@iam_aregbeshola:

"Make obi try again in 2091 asiwaju for president. As e day pain dem. E day sweet us."

@igbinosa.sonia:

"School nor be scam I can’t literally deal with this noise."

@oluwa.pumpin:

"This portable issue na another problem for Nigeria, Na accord party this guy do rally for oo."

@prankhottie:

"Lost life na people wey Dey listen to your songs I Dey laugh."

@iamsmalljesus:

"It’s time for us to accept our situations. If you can’t beat them you join them. Nigerian politics nah cartel, it will be hard to fight a rulling cartel."

