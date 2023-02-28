An old clip from the popular Yoruba movie Jelili by actor Femi Adebayo has emerged on social media

The video showed the likes of Femi, Odunlade Adekola, and Muyiwa Ademola participating in a beauty pageant

The actors were dressed as women in the 2011 movie long before the likes of Bobrisky and James Brown became popular crossdressers

An old clip of popular Nollywood actors like Femi Adebayo, Odunlade Adekola and Muyiwa Ademola dressed as women has stirred funny social media reactions.

The clip from a movie titled Jelili, released in 2011, showed the actors participating in a beauty pageant.

Netizens laugh over old video of Odunlade, Femi Adebayo and others. Credit: @femiadebayo @lindaikejiblog

Source: Instagram

Watch the old clip below

Netizens react to the video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as many couldn't help but laugh over it. See some of the reactions below:

itzdijah_ib:

"Na that 5 alive I miss pass ."

anikedemilade101:

"Mr Muyiwa ooooo…. Is the tongue for me."

adorabledota:

"Sisi authentic."

vibewithpeterwalter:

"Have seen enough."

chrisgold_digital01:

"Femi no go kill.me ."

apt_enterprises:

"How did they shot this scene, laugh go kill me."

orinayo.ike:

"The first person what's his name please ."

estimee2:

"They're all superb. But my winner is Jelili oooo ."

rahmonaromire:

"Se o le shebi obirin ."

wumi_alk:

"Mr odun no go disappoint ."

diamond_mma8:

"I can't stop laughing ."

minarh_couture:

"Muyiwa Ademola ma case, infact all of them just dey make me laugh ."

Nosa Rex rocks bra

Legit.ng reported how Nosa Rex made headlines after he shared a video of him rocking a bra as he competed with Bobrisky and James Brown for a spot in the cross-dressing business.

Nosa shared the video to promote his upcoming show in London and he was heard telling his followers to hide their babes.

In his words:

“Tell your mates to come for me, everybody hide your babes.”

James Brown shares video of him doing his laundry

In a report via Legit.ng, the crossdresser shared a funny video on his Instagram page where he was seen washing clothes in high heels.

Someone could be heard in the background teasing the crossdresser about being a pure wife.

Sharing the video, he wrote:

“I AM THAT GOOD WIFE Material.”

Source: Legit.ng