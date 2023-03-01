APC’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has now been named the new president of Nigeria

Many of the politician's supporters took to social media to gloat, including MC Oluomo’s son, King Westt

According to the young man, Labour Party’s candidate, Peter Obi, is just a boy, and he is even smarter than him

Shortly after the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was announced as the new president of Nigeria, many of his supporters took to social media to celebrate and gloat.

One of his ardent supporters and MC Oluomo’s son, King Westt, took to his Instagram stories to share a series of posts to celebrate Tinubu’s win and also to gloat.

In one of his posts, Westt bragged about them owning Lagos and also owning Nigeria. Not stopping there, in a subsequent post, he made it clear that Babajide Sanwo-Olu would win the governorship election in Lagos state.

MC Oluomo's son King Westt gloats as Tinubu wins election, taunts Peter Obi. Photos: @king_westt

Source: Instagram

In his words:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“FREE ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THOSE AT THE BACK, SANWOOLU IS GOING TO BE ELECTED FOR SECOND TERM IF YOU LIKE GO AND PACK EVERYONE IN YOUR VILLAGE TO COME AND VOTE .THERE'S NO PROMO DURING THE GOVERNORSHIP ELECTIONS, FOR THOSE OF YOU THAT ATTENDED TUNDE EDNUT SCHOOL OF POLITICS YOU CAN CHOOSE TO REMAIN IGNORANT TO THE FACT THAT POLITICS IS NOT FOR THE FAINT HEARTED.”

In another post, King Westt taunted Tinubu’s opponent from the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and called him a boy.

According to MC Oluomo’s son, he is even smarter than the presidential candidate. He wrote:

“Obi is a boy, I am even smarter than him.”

See screenshots of his post below:

Nigerians react as MC Oluomo’s son gloats over Tinubu’s presidential win

King Westt’s posts soon went viral online and raised a series of mixed reactions. Read some of them below:

queen___gilbert:

“Sigh, see how confident he is in corruption.”

ionyeolu:

“Foolish statement...your dad should go to a fresh party and contest and then peter obi too lets see who plays the game better...Apc is the ruling party in control of the INEC, police, military, and all even the judiciary...thats already a 70% advantage...the only candidate that has played the real politics is peter obi..he won without structure .....shut up if you dont know politics...obi is not a boy his a man... he went to the fight without any advantage thats courage, he moved round all the states within few months and attended all interview without any question left on answered that's what men do...boys looks for help and try to bribe their way out men stand to fight even with no advantage.”

nneka.obianuju:

“It’s the audacity for me imagine this little saying all these to our faces like we can’t do nothing to him.”

maryjokiya:

“Oh Lord, they have stolen the hope of the Nigeria's again.”

mrs_oyinboss:

“Empty vessel… just making noise.”

No be me tell una parents to be unfortunate - MC Oluomo's son says

Nigerian socialite and a former National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) chieftain MC Oluomo’s son, King Westt, has been extensively dragged on social media over his statement during the country’s presidential election.

The young man, who is an All Progressives Congress (APC) supporter just like his father, reiterated his support for Bola Tinubu and also went ahead to insult the parents of fellow Nigerians.

MC Oluomo’s son taunted Nigerians, saying it was not his fault that their parents were unfortunate.

Source: Legit.ng