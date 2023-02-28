Popular Nigerian actress Chacha Eke has been demoralised by the INEC reports released so far and expressed her thoughts about that

The Nollywood star told her fans and followers about new ways she improvised to help her overcome the tension brewing outside

Cha Cha went on to share a Peter Obi portrait that has helped in these defining moments, declaring that the LP principal represents the actual image of Hope

Ace Nollywood actress Chacha Eke has spoken out about the INEC results.

The actress took to social media to share a photo of Labour Party leader Peter Obi. She explained that she avoided all online platforms to avoid being weighed down by the INEC reports released so far.

Chacha Eke speaks on the being mentally drained by the INEC results Credit: @chachaekefaani

Taking to Instagram, she said;

"Some reports gave me adrenaline rush, and some gave me emotional meltdown.

Buttressing her point, Chacha said she overcame tension with the help of Peter Obi's presidential portrait.

"I choose to focus on this frame (Peter Obi) that will eventually be hung on walls all around the world."

See her post below

Nigerians react to Cha Cha Eke’s post

_meet_marah:

"PO is our president."

itz_officialchris:

"I strongly believe in God of Eleventh hour ....Impossible is nothing....Am seing the light at the end of the tunnel ✨."

sharonfrancis01:

"MY HOPE IS VERY MUCH ALIVE ."

faijuliane:

"Am from Kenya,but I feel tension for you guys,I pray for hope and peace to your country."

juddy_anya:

"Our eyes are on the Lord our God till he show us his mercy."

awele_money1:

"Obi has 1 million votes and TINUBU has 5 million votes. How can miracle happen?"

liberianjue1:

"The People's Choice THE PEOPLE'S PRESIDENT HIS EXCELLENCY GCFR. PETER GREGORY OBI. President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Come and Beat me. He is not a tribal President. or the Cabal puppy He is for the PEOPLE President God Bless Nigeria God Bless Those who love and Want a Bettee Nigeria NIGERIA IS FOR ALL NIGERIANS."

ifunanyaigwe.kmj:

"President Peter Obi is my Hope and the Hope of Nigerians."

elemma_cynthia:

Am emotional down already bur I believe God will keep exposing them back to back."

nenye_ekejuba:

"He is our president. He is the president of federal republic of Nigeria by the special grace of God."

winnie_nk67:

"We aren't giving up, we will fight, we will win."

wealthglobalstores:

"I believe in this HOPE God has given us in person of Peter Obi ."

Source: Legit.ng