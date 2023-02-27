Toyin Abraham has been dragged heavily on social media for declaring support for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to become president

The drags also came with curses over her family, and her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi, has issued a statement

The filmmaker made it clear that he didn't campaign for any politician, and the fact that his wife supports a party doesn't mean he supports her

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Kolawole Ajeyemi has sent the curses people placed on his precious two children back to them.

Nigerians turned on his family after his wife, Toyin Abraham, publicly declared her support for the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Kolawole Ajeyemi dissociates himself from wife's campaign for Tinubu Photo credit: @toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

In his statement on his Instagram page, Ajeyemi stated that his wife supporting a presidential candidate doesn't mean he supports her.

He also disclosed that he didn't campaign for any politician and rebuked the numerous curses that Nigerians have placed on his children.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The actor wrote:

"Good day everybody, it’s not like I asked anyone of you to vote for any candidate or campaigned for any party and the fact that my wife is supporting a specific party doesn’t mean that I’m supporting her. So, those of you laying curses on my children I rebuke it all and I wish you all the same. And I repeat I did not campaign for any candidate."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Ajeyemi's post

taitee2010:

"Amen, I don’t know the reason for curse, support your candidate in peace, is Democracy when Amaka support Obi but is tribalism when Bukky support Tinubu."

falilatajike:

"You have the right to campaign and support anybody you like. It is your civic right. I don’t know why our people are bullying each other on choices of their candidates. Se na by force ni? Anybody that curses you or your family shall receive such in a millions times."

israfol16:

"Baba, call your wife to order and don’t come here and spill sh*t…. So na here you wan dey rebuke c*rse??? You never see anything o."

yung_alhaji22:

"This election revealed a lot shaa, homes are about to be broken."

maiconemeka:

"Talk to your wife!!! You're the man of the house."

visionaryoshosam:

"Please, I beg you in God's Name, don't let a third party all in the name of Nigerian politics tear your marriage apart. I pray you will not cry over your children in Jesus' Name."

yem2xcel:

"Bro you can ignore the noise cast and bind the causes but disassociating your from your wife is hmmmm alittle bit not to good good morning."

Toyin Abraham denies relocating family to the UK as she drums support for Tinubu

Toyin Abraham went head to head against a lady identified as Oyinlee, who called her out for relocating her family abroad but wanted the worst for Nigerians.

The attack came after the filmmaker made it known she was supporting the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Oyinlee added that Toyin's entire family was on the queue for UK visas so they could have better lives outside the country.

Source: Legit.ng