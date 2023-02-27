Actress Dayo Amusa caused a stir online after she subbed some of her colleagues for not supporting APC

The actress' post earned her backlash, and some people used the opportunity to make fun of her childlessness

Amusa, in a video that has gone viral, cursed those who made fun of her situation with her condition

She got into the bad books of Nigerians after she shaded some of her colleagues for not supporting the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate Asiwaju Tinubu.

Dayo Amusa curses people making fun of her childness Photo credit: @dayoamusa

The shade went viral, and one of the points used to troll the actress is the fact that she does not have a child.

Reacting to the trolling, the actress, in a viral clip, disclosed that as long as God remains, the people who called her baren would experience it as well.

She added that even if those who made fun of her are done having kids, as long as they have daughters, they would experience it too, and for those yet to have kids, the actress cursed their wombs.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the post

aabimbola__:

"Why na? Ontop this election drama that will end in few days?we really need to do better!haba!"

_ablaii:

"The fact that she’s cursing won’t make the person barren tho. Life isn’t Nollywood "

timmi_lyon:

"Nothing is bad make she feel pains same way we Dey feel pains no be us carry her womb nah she no watin she do. God no Dey do evil."

marbleburuku_72:

"Na your problem you suppose face instead of campaigning for another man political problem… even if you support BAT must you publicize it??"

iamruzzy_:

"Dis is bad ….but d way dem humble you now with words now you go comot Live vid… you no fear generation wey dey use ordinary data Dey cus wahala "

tawtevic2:

"The toxicity is just too much chai.we all have rights to vote. Whoever party you support .Nigerians are not ready olorun!"

Iyabo Ojo clears the air after Dayo Amusa threw shade online

Much-loved Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo spoke up about the viral claims that her colleague, Dayo Amusa, was throwing shade at her.

Amusa got netizens buzzing after she shared a post where she blasted people who received favours from people in politics, only to call them thugs later.

A number of people pointed fingers at Iyabo as they assumed that the “thug” in question was NURTW chieftain, MC Oluomo.

