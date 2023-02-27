It seems a very emotional chord was struck in the heart of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Alex Unusual as she went ranted about Nigerian celebrities

Alex called out many of her colleagues, friends and associates supporting the APC by mentioning their names before laying heavy curses on them

The reality TV star noted that she was at the point where she was willing to lose some friends because she couldn't believe anyone would still support the APC with all that had been happening

Former Big Brother Naija star Alex Asogwa better known as Alex Unusual, in a lengthy, angry and passionate way, has called out many Nigerian celebrities over the 2023 presidential elections.

In her rant on her Insta-story, Alex laid heavy curses on her colleagues, who she knew were APC supporters. She said they would all get ill from unheard sicknesses.

BBNaija star Alex Asogwa trends online as she lays heavy curses on Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham. Photo credit: @alex_unsual/@toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

Alex laid more curses on her celebrity colleagues in another slide, saying that joy would be far from them.

The reality TV star noted that she was very emotional and wouldn't mind losing some friendships because of who they chose to support for the 2023 presidential election.

See Alex's post laying curses on Nigerian celebrities supporting APC:

See how netizens reacted to Alex Asogwa's post laying curses on Toyin Abraham, Seyi Law and many others

@_t.a.h.o.r.a:

"Nobody is forcing their candidate on the other, but this isn’t a fair election at all. The results does not tally..They are rigging everything in broad daylight to our face and indirectly calling us fools."

@chyomsss:

"I know Nigerians !!! You will still watch Toyin’s movies ..... learn to boycott people especially when the truth is glaring."

@melisamikky:

"Eniola nd toyin will never know peace."

@wonuoolatunji:

"Alaye, put emotions aside ! We all have rights to vote our choices … let people breathe , they don’t have to support who you support."

@mobileapp_website_developer:

"I respect Alex for this. Wisdom overload."

@anu_oyetade:

"Can we separate sentiment from this and be logical? People have a right to choose . What happened to that fundamental human right? You’re not in a place to tell people what to chose leave them and their conscience."

@simply_lydyah:

"Make only her and Tinubu dey go watch her Agbero film for cinema. Thank God I never liked her movies. These people need to learn the hard way."

@whuraola_mhakanjuola:

"Ppl that will not know peace.Toyin really see us finish walai."

@domingo_loso:

"E reach to vex. It's obvious it's for their selfish interest."

@yinks_nails_accessories:

"Let’s people support whoever they want. Kilode Nawa for you people Ekoshi danu."

Source: Legit.ng