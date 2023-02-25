Nigerian Instagram influencer Caramel Plugg dropped a warning for prospective voters who might be gullible at the polling ground

Caramel emphasised that no Nigerian should let anyone buy their conscience on election day with a token that will hunt them for the rest of their lives

The online content creator pleaded with Nigerians to vote for the person they knew in their hearts was the right candidate

The young lady added that she would be voting for Peter Obi of the Labour Party

Popular Nigerian influencer and podcaster Caramel Plugg has warned Nigerians against selling their votes at the election grounds.

The online creator made Nigerians understand that a token collected during this election period will hunt the receiver for life.

Caramel Plugg has advised Nigerians to vote wisely. Credit: @caramelplugg

Source: Instagram

Caramel pleaded with Nigerians not to be deceived by gifts political aides give at polling stations to influence one’s voting choice.

"If you allow them to buy your vote with a bag of rice or beans, that is what you are going to eat for the rest of your life. You think it's every day they come and be supplying rice and beans for you, jokester… But if someone has to bribe you for you to vote them, there means there is a problem. So beloved as you are voting, open your eyes, open your ear, open your nose, open your mouth, and vote wisely. God bless."

Caramel went on to declare her presidential candidate, saying:

"But as for me, I am Obidient."

See her video below

Nigerians react to Caramel's video

zikky_slim_:

"Who be this one, if I no wan collect rice b4, cuz of this your Mumu advice, I go collect rice."

ifetommy_olaide:

"Who told u they will buy with bag of rice u didn’t even say 2 cups of rice."

shugaluv_:

"The stones in that beans will choke them better vote with ur conscience tomorrow no say nobody tell u."

big_kosaa:

"Those of una way una families no day use ear hear say them day share cup of rice with beans. Warn dem o, warn dem. This election is not like previous elections o. Let’s be guided. Vote Peter OBI."

nacey2655:

"Na lie notin wey una wan talk I go still sell my own cause I never chop since last week pressure ti wa."

