Content creator Ashmusy has sparked reactions online after claiming she turned down money from a candidate contesting in the upcoming general elections

According to the influencer, she decided to choose love for her family and unborn children over the juicy offer

However, social media users had mixed reactions to her claims with some people insisting that she is telling lies

Controversial social media influencer, Ashmusy, has shared one of the greatest sacrifices she had to make ahead of the upcoming presidential elections.

Taking to her Instastory channel, the content creator claimed she was approached to upload a political post at the rate of N10-N20 million for 'the other candidate we don’t want’.

Ashmusy claims she turned down money for Peter Obi. Photo: @ashmusy

According to Ashmusy, she turned down the juicy offer because, at the end of the day, her family members and unborn children will be the ones to suffer for her unwise decision.

"But realizing I'm gonna be selling my soul to the devil…realizing my children, grandchildren, family, and loved ones will be in the country suffering because I made the stupid decision to post/vote for the wrong person…I said a big no."

In a different portion of her post, Ashmusy prayed for Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to emerge as the country’s next president.

See her full post below:

Netizens react

iam_florescent said:

"Ashymusy can lie to the extent when she greet you good morning better watch time and confirm before u reply her. ."

i_amqsara said:

"Ashmusy common naw ."

portable_temmie said:

"Amara(oniro)Okan e oni reach ile olobusan."

_yoursfavourite said:

"It’s not a lie the least price to sell your vote if you have the right connection to Seyi as a celeb is 10-20mill . I am not her fan oh but this one na true."

diribeauuty said:

"If truly that money was offered..you won’t have time to come to ig and type it…Abeg let’s forget all these,and not get distracted and vote wisely tomorrow..."

bigibk__ said:

"What if she’s not lying ..politicians might be on her book tho so why do you guys feel she’s lying."

kingmaryjane1 said:

"Even if she do the post, who wan support am?? she will just be wasting her time sef and the person paying her will be wasting his money cause everyone already knows who Dey want."

