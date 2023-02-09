Popular socialite Bobrisky has shown off what it's like to shop for foodstuff in his house

In a video shared by the crossdresser on Snapchat, baskets of pepper, tubers of yams, and several heaps of fish were sighted in his kitchen

Bob was spotted in the middle of it all, sitting and pointing as he instructed his housemaids on what to move and carry

Popular Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky loves to brag about how much money he spends on himself.

He spent thousands of naira to stock up his house with pepper, fish, rice, tubers of yam and other foodstuffs.

Bobrisky stirs reactions with foodstuff spread. Photo credit: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

In the video sighted online, Bob was seen seated on the chair in a blue and white dress pointing and directing his house helps on what to do.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Bobrisky's video

The video made the rounds on various social media platforms and got people sharing different opinions.

beautybybella_skincare:

"Nobody is talking about the pepper."

omosi_fabrics:

"This no be the kitchen wey bob dey do video normally, cooler full her kitchen and he small, he just visit a caterer friend and start doing what he know how to do best. Wawa alright."

dave_d.god:

"All these things no go spoil so??"

iam_iyitomi:

"Unna sure say bob no Dey run restaurant with an under cover name."

thejennie_ric:

"Na hunger make bob enter this trans business. There is nothing you will tell me."

djaybeautyworld:

"Fake life go kill you one day, let me askooo its like he/she wants to start selling tomatoes :tomato:, abee him get burial ceremony?"

mynameisabigael:

"Whose party food stuffs did bob bring to his house??"

loveraiments:

"Bob dey sell food, you can not tell me otherwise."

helen_gie_:

"How Bob wan take finish that basket of tomatoes abi na tomatoes she go just dey chop with milo."

fatee_bee.m:

"Bob be man ...him dey chop well well e no they joke at all."

Bobrisky shades Papaya Ex over romantic birthday treat

It appears the drama between popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky and Papaya Ex might not end anytime soon.

Bobrisky warned Papaya against competing with him or she would go broke.

The crossdresser's statement dropped after Papaya had shared pictures and videos showing off the kind of treat she got from her man.

Source: Legit.ng