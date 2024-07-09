AI girl Javis has shared loved-up moments between her and colleague Peller during a photoshoot session

The popular female TikTok influencer also cleared the air about her rumoured relationship with Peller

Javis's new video with Peller comes hours after the male TikTok star bagged his first award at an event in Lagos

Popular TikTok star and influencer Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, known as Jadrolita or Javis, has seemingly cleared the air on rumours about her relationship with her male colleague Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller.

Recall that Peller, during his acceptance speech at an event in Lagos, had named Javis one of the people who supported his career and helped him understand content creation on TikTok.

Javis says she and Peller are only friends. Credit: @realjadrolita @peller089

Source: Instagram

Are TikTok stars Javis and Peller dating?

Javis, known for acting like human AI in her content, shared a video from a photo session with Peller.

The video also included loved-up clips between the two content creators.

However, in the video's caption, Javis dismissed rumours about her affair with Peller, stating that they were only friends.

She wrote:

"Good friends stick together."

See her video below:

People's reaction to Javis' video

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below

ladywura_yeye_oge:

"Ennyyy and pricy (iyabo ojo daughter) are their mentor."

made_fame02:

"Seeing you guys together now and remembering how you guys started, it's a big motives to me Never give u."

kingsley_k77:

"Happiness won wound me ooh."

posipablo_entertainer

"Single people never rest since January."

precious_adefisayo

"If una Dy date Mk una Dey try Dy let’s us know pls."

victoria_agwuja:

"Can’t wait to see the Results."

moral_highness

"Either una dey date or not ....I say like both of you together."

mayo_ski0:

"Who nose that boy."

wizkeep_dripping:

"Why you Dey friend zone this boy."

How Peller left people worried

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Peller left people worried with a video of him suggesting a tragic event would happen to him.

Peller, who made headlines after visiting Olamide's studio, said in a moving video, 'You all will cry for me soon.'

"Hope say u never go use ritual get 5mins fame Oooo ???? we no go cry o," a netizen said.

Source: Legit.ng