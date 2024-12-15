An OAU graduate, Opeyemi Owolab, has gone viral after stating that he graduated with first class in elect elect

Opeyemi was celebrated in his department and faculty as he emerged as one of the best graduates in the latter

Many people who knew him well thronged his comment section with well wishes as the called him their best graduating student

An Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) graduate, Opeyemi Owolabi, has bagged first class in electronics and electrical engineering.

Apart from his first class honours, he emerged as the best graduating student in his department and the second best in his faculty.

The OAU graduate posed with a helmet. Photo source: @OpeyOw

Source: Twitter

OAU graduate with first class

He (@OpeyOw) got a total of four graduation prizes. Though his course was to last five years, it took him seven.

While in school, Opeyemi got eight scholarship awards and made two international conference presentations.

Many Nigerians celebrated his academic achievement. He was a recipient of Pa Simeon Ladipo and Mrs Emily Olabopo Oyebolu prize.

See his post below:

More stories on first class graduates:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@horaytiomusic said:

"Congratulations. Wishing you the very best."

@surd_mann said:

"Congratulations, Opizzyyy!"

@FavourJhay said:

"My BGS. Congratulations."

@dfasesin4 said:

"My guyyyy. Congratulations man."

@chef_feys sad:

"My BGS!!!!! Congratulations my love."

@Tope_Owo said:

"My BGS! You’ve done well. Congratulations."

@AkintoyeDunamis said:

"Opeyemi Owolabiiiiii. My bro bro way back seed of life college, Ibadan. Congratulations broo. Ahead ahead."

@Decentinho said:

"Graduation season is the best!"

@toheebadura said:

"Hearty congratulations, brother."

@fw_ralph said:

"See my guy bro, he get two heads fr."

@Huygens_OH said:

"Nah this Owolabi dem dey call wey dey make me think say nah my own. Congratulations bruh."

@KosileAsepeolu2 said:

"My department BGS."

@Alkenekunmi said:

"Congratulations Chief. The only way here, is up."

Another OAU got first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that An OAU graduate, Omoboriowo Samson Loye, bagged first class in civil engineering and people celebrated him.

As he shared a photo of himself in a graduation gown, he revealed hat he got three prizes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng