Popular actor Nosa Rex seems ready to dethrone Bobrisky and James Brown in the cross-dressing business

This comes as Nosa Rex shared a video of him rocking a bra as he told his followers to hide their babes

The video has stirred different reactions from his followers, as many laughed about it, while others faulted his actions

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nollywood actor Nosa Rex is making headlines after he shared a video of him rocking a bra as he prepares to compete with Bobrisky and James Brown in the cross-dressing business.

The actor who shared a video to promote his upcoming show in London could be heard telling his followers to hide their babes.

Nosa Rex tells followers to hide their babes. Credit: @babarex

Source: Instagram

In his words:

“Tell your mates to come for me, everybody hide your babes.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail Nosa Rex’s video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as some of his followers didn’t find it funny and went on to fault his action. See some of the reactions below:

etinosaofficial:

"Mummy of London."

kingwoleojo:

"WT hommie?! Next game night no come close to me o!!! "

walteranga:

"Chaiii dem dey wait 4 you 4 London e be like say ur yansh soft oh!!!"

realanitajoseph:

"Mma collect your bra your bday is coming @walteranga I see you Shallom."

nma_kocha:

"For all the bra that you have unbuckled in your life you still wore it up side down ."

godwin_nnadiekwe:

"Sold out show. This market must sell ."

steve_nawfija:

"Na so e dey tak start ooo... Go ask @bobriskyy222_"

offor.ann:

"Someone pls take his phone away."

jaiyeola66:

"Baba na wa oh."

vicdams:

"Na so we cute babes dey wear our bra ooo."

thunder_ranking_prime:

"Baba ataya for u."

favour_gentle11:

"One man down."

Nosa Rex shows off new mansion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nosa Baba Rex, became a landlord and he was thankful for the ground-breaking achievement.

The movie star took to his verified Instagram page to share a photo of the new mansion with his numerous followers as he announced the amazing thing God did in his life.

It was a double celebration for the actor on August 22, as he had earlier announced that he was celebrating his 7th wedding anniversary with his beloved wife, Deborah.

Source: Legit.ng