Paul Okoye and his girlfriend Ifeoma announced their relationship formally with a video of them in church

The couple recently went to church again and in the video sighted online, they showed off their dance skills

Ifeoma did a popular TikTok dance as her superstar lover who looked dapper in white, showed off his dance skills as well

Despite the criticism and almost constant monitoring, Paul Okoye and his young girlfriend Ifeoma's love seems to be waxing stronger.

After debuting their love with a video from a church service they attended together, the love birds seemed to have made it a regular thing.

Paul Okoye and his girlfriend stir reactions as they go to church. Photo credit: @iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

In a video that has made the rounds online, Okoye was seen during the thanksgiving service happily dancing in his white fitted outfit.

Ifeoma who filmed his own part also got her chance to show off her dance skills as Okoye recorded her doing a TikTok move.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

kay_teediamz:

"She carry TikTok style enter church."

toks_hair1234:

"Video me small and I will video you too."

joh_goshen_hair:

"Mumu people, after church, straight to bed( fornication) who you day deceive?"

maxim__styles:

"Them no Dey preach against adultery for this church?"

maro_mano:

"She's so clumsy ‍♀️well na small pikin sha."

joy__omotayo:

"So them leave back seat for only una two, you Dey sleep for man house wey never marry you, Fire go b*rn your ya*sh dere "

excelgurl:

"I wonder if they preach abt fornication in des church ni.Dey fit lose member shaa."

gulder_2345:

"Person wey de fornicate. God really de merciful."

Paul Okoye appreciates trolls who called his new bae ugly

PSquare’s Paul Okoye dealt with his trolls in an unforgettable way that became a trending topic on social media.

The music star recently unveiled his relationship with a new younger lover, Ivy Ifeoma, on the internet.

Since the relationship became public, a number of people took to bashing the couple, with many of them noting that his new bae is ugly and that his ex-wife, Anita, looks better.

In response to the trolling his new bae had faced, especially from people who called her ugly, Paul decided to hit back at them.

Source: Legit.ng