Rap icon Snoop Dogg has taken to social media with a post reacting to the just concluded Grammy awards ceremony

Dogg shared a screenshot of colleagues in the industry like Jay Z, Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar among others who have all snagged the prestigious music award

The Drop It Like It’s Hot hitmaker mentioned how he has gotten 20 nominations and zero Grammy wins

The Recording Academy has been subtly called out by rap icon, Snoop Dogg, just a day after concluding the 65th Grammy Awards Ceremony.

Without saying too much, the entertainer shared a screenshot on his official Instagram page highlighting colleagues in the rap industry who have been nominated several times and won their categories.

The screenshot featured Jay Z and Kanye West with 24 wins respectively, Kendrick Lamar with 17, Eminem with 15 and Pharell with 13 Grammy wins.

According to Snoop Dogg, he has a total of 20 nominations under his belt with zero wins.

Fans and colleagues react to Snoop Dogg’s post

milehighmikeboss said:

“You're a bigger icon and household name worldwide than everyone listed here. And a human being we all feel like we know and love.Don't worry about it Unc! A Grammy WILL NOT Further solidify your Greatness you've already done done it ALL!!! Be encouraged keep pressing on and Keep doing you!!! We all know how Great vou are!!! The Grammys loss for never seeing it, their fault not yours. Press on King of the Coast the Host wit the Most @snoopdogg.”

tavf3rd said:

“Definitely coming big dawg, even the u deserve.”

kokane_og_ said:

“.. my ninja, you have become a global phenomenon.. It's nothing to a Boss Dogg Stay fired up & Keep going hard my ninja.”

dannie_ross1983 said:

“Snoop and Dre should be on this list to. SMH They BOTH paved the way for everyone in the rap industry.”

positivemike said:

“Snoop, without question, it's not even a debate, you are an order of magnitude better than Kanye West, and definitely deserve that recognition.”

theejerseychic_aries said:

“This is why we need our own awards...let's stop being validated by ppl who aren't of our race or culture.”

tijackson9 said:

“You and the Jackson 5.@ Just know.. you are the people's champ and that matters more than any hardware.”

