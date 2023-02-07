Burna Boy won his first Grammy award in 2021, his Twice As Tall album won the Best World Music Album category

The singer was nominated in two categories in the recently concluded 65th Grammy that held on february 5

Burna Boy lost both categories and a post from Diddy making fun of the singer for trying to win without him suddenly surfaced

The American rapper has also publicly denied the post, affirming that it's a a fake IG story

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

After losing to Angelique Kidjo in 2020, Burna Boy brought home his first Grammy award in 2021.

According to reports, American rapper Sean Combs aka Doddy was instrumental in Burna's win.

Diddy debunks post shading Burna Boy Photo credit: @messybb_/@burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

At the just concluded 65th Grammy awards, the Twice As Tall crooner did not win any of the categories he was nominated in.

Hours after the loss, a post allegedly from Diddy shading the singer for trying to win another Grammy award without his help went viral.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The rapper immediately replied the blog page that carried the news and denied ever putting up such a post on his page.

"This is fake."

See the posts below:

Reactions to the post:

___kddo:

"Them wan give 30bg talk God no go yeye our odogwu "

_tinnygangan:

"Definitely written by a Nigerian "

dequezgram:

"This is fakeuna dey find Odogwu downfall, e no go happen ❤️❤️"

alien_vibezzz:

"Diddy never said that, lol, and burna never complained. All these posts are edited."

lawi_t:

"Omo! Ppl sef."

off_touch_:

"Hmm some Nigerians go far on this matter to this extent?"

jpsleek:

"Like people go this far just to hate on someone’s success wow.. I’m not even related to Burna Boy but I’m so upset af.. like common dawg! People are just too f**kin weird."

masafi90:

"Nigerians will always be Nigerians downfalls "

Tems attends Roc Nation pre-Grammy brunch

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Tems was among high-profile entertainers who snagged invites to the Roc Nation pre-Grammy brunch.

Lovely videos from the event captured the moment Tems exchanged pleasantries with hosts Jay Z and his wife, Beyonce.

The clips sparked sweet reactions from Nigerians on social media with some people pointing out Tems’ cool composure.

Source: Legit.ng