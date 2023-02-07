Tems has made Nigerians proud, both home and abroad with her record breaking first Grammy win

Fans and colleagues of the singer have taken to various social media platforms to congratulate and celebrate her

The All Progressives Congress' presidential candidate Asiwaju Tinubu also joined Nigerians on Twitter to celebrate Tems

The All Progressives Congress presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has caused quite a stir on social media with one of his latest tweets.

The official handle of the politician on Twitter joined millions of Nigerians to celebrate and congratulate Tems for becoming the first female Nigerian and afrobeat singer to bring home the coveted Grammy award.

Tinubu stirs reactions with message to Tems Photo credit: @officialABAT/@temsbaby

"I join other Nigerians in congratulating Temilade Openiyi aka Tems @temsbaby on winning the Grammy award in the Best Melodic Rap Performance category for her contribution to the hit song "Wait for U" - featuring Future and Drake."

See the tweet below:

Nigerians react to Tinubu's tweet

The congratulatory post made the rounds on social media and generated hilarious reactions and questions from netizens.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

@Realtheopaidx:

"as if he ever played the song."

gcfr_esq:

"Who type am??"

radioboyboss:

"If I bet say this man know even know about this tweet, I go chop money "

mogreenofficial:

"Politicians can never change I was expecting it."

itz_dollar_king:

"Nor b this man write this thing aswear."

funjet01:

"Nor be by this one grandpa."

sanmisky20:

"Na person help baba types the English "

paparazy_01:

"Like say u Dey listen to them songs them…Baba way no well "

superstarwendu:

"We know you didn't write this, Mr balablue"

silverback_fitness9ja:

"Someone that doesn’t even know what’s happening on Social Media, cloutchasing no go work…stick to ur town hall."

oh_damilola:

"Weytin concern you there now grandpa you Dey listen to her song ?"

kemyt_hairs:

"Baba Wey say e no dey use social media suddenly congratulating Tems just Dey play."

icantalk_from_morningtillnight:

"Boss if you fit sing the chorus alone for the song I go vote for you."

Tiwa Savage and others congratulate Tems

Following her first win at the prestigious 65th Grammy Awards, Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi aka Tems was celebrated both at home and abroad.

Tems made history as the first female Nigerian singer to win a Grammy with her feature on rapper Future’s Wait For You track.

Waje, Tiwa Savage, and Omawunmi who are pioneers of female stardom in the country took to their Instagram story channel with congratulatory posts. They all shared the young singer's photo.

