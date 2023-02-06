Nollywood star Adesua Etomi-Wellington has shown a special kind of excitement towards Tems' recent feat with the Grammys

The endearing actress took to social media to make an open request to her God on behalf of Tems' burgeoning music career

Adesua’s prayers for Tems made fans and Afropop lovers gather in agreement with her desires for the Higher singer

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Nigeria’s admirable actress Adesua Etomi-Wellington has penned a special congratulatory message to Afro-pop sensation Tems on her latest win.

The movie baddie, in her message, asked God to continue to shower his extraordinary blessings on Tems, just as He made her win the Grammys.

Nollywood Adesua prays for more wins for Tems Credit: @adesuaetomi, @Temsbay

Source: Instagram

Susu went on to appreciate God in anticipation.

"God abeg, continue to do it for Tems baby. Let the success continue to choke. Thank you. Amen."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See her post below

Netizens react to Adesua to Thank God

@prosperlingua:

"God abeg, Oscar awards for my Susu baby Thank you. Amen."

@slimey_jayyy:

"I guess this prayer has to do with the fact that she's female but that's fine."

@kio_glory:

"God this particular prayer is from the lips of two."

korruptmatthew:

Tems is a proof that women don’t need to go half naked to be heard. You don’t have to turn Ashawo on social media to be a superstar."

starmother2020:

"This ain't right at all, God should continue to do it for only tems hummmm wen we've 100s of ladles doing it in the industry."

star_girl_suu:

"@starmother2020 comprehension is really difficult. Tueh!!! "

Tiwa Savage, Omawunmi, Waje congratulate Tems for winning the Grammys

Congratulatory messages poured in for Nigerian singer Tems for winning a Grammy award.

Tems' senior colleagues in the music industry took to social media with posts to mark her win.

The young lady made history as the first female Nigerian singer to bag the coveted award.

Tems spotted in video with Mary J Blige, Rick Ross, DJ Khaled on the red carpet after winning

Nigerian singer Tems received an overwhelming show of love and support from many in the online community.

Tems made history as the first female afrobeat artiste to win a Grammy Award. The singer snagged the prestigious award for her efforts on rapper Future’s Wait For You track.

Videos that made the rounds on social media captured the moment Tems fully enjoyed her moment and was congratulated by some iconic international music stars.

Tems was seen exchanging warm pleasantries with DJ Khaled who also made sure to introduce her to his beautiful wife.

Source: Legit.ng