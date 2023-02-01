A video of a toddler enjoying singer Asake’s music video for his latest song, Yoga, has sparked mixed reactions from netizens

The little man was spotted standing in front of a TV screen as the video played and he proceeded to mimic some of Asake’s move

However, the clip generated different reactions from parents on social media, with some hinting at the spiritual implications

Singer Asake’s music video for his latest track, Yoga, has caught the attention of many music lovers and it appears toddlers are not left out.

Barely hours after the video went live, a clip making the rounds online captured the moment a toddler busied himself with the visuals as it played on the television.

The little man took his position in front of the large TV screen and proceeded to mimic some of Asake’s slow moves in the video.

Check out the viral clip as sighted online below:

Social media users react

queenofdsun said:

"Wahala this one no get bills o pay. Na dance him dey learn."

superstar_rozay001 said:

"Ajeh ngbo, Asake na spirit."

dj_machala said:

"This generation will not be like this forever, let ur children love reading books, not all this."

exceed042_ said:

"That side gaaan na something else Asake sabi!"

onyegbuleonweyyya said:

"That’s what infants do . Same reason you all grew up looking up to a white man from Nazareth . It is called nurture."

godchildkings said:

"This song is a very demonic song."

olagoldmusiq said:

"This is how demons enter into your children and you start wondering what went wrong with them after they start exhibiting some dangerous and evil attitude."

