“Abeg What’s His Name?” Wizkid and Jada’s 2nd Son Clocks 6 Months, Fans React As They Congratulate Couple
- Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid, and his partner Jada’s second son recently clocked a milestone age
- Taking to social media, Jada announced that their second child is now half a year old as he clocked six months
- A number of the couple’s fans took to social media to congratulate them while others asked for the child’s name
Much-loved Nigerian singer, Wizkid and his partner, Jada P’s second child, is now six months old.
The good news was shared on social media by Jada to the joy of many fans.
Taking to her Twitter page, Jada announced that their second baby is now half a year old and it drew a series of reactions from netizens who could not help but drop congratulatory messages.
She wrote:
“My baby is 6 months today”
See her tweet below:
Nigerians react as Wizkid and Jada’s 2nd son clocks 6 months
After Jada shared the great news online, a number of Wizkid’s fans stormed her comment section to celebrate with the couple. Some of them also asked about their child’s name.
Read some of their comments below:
Victor tweeted:
Omolalomi begged to know their child’s name:
Duchess congratulated the couple and also prayed for their child:
This tweep wished their child more years in good health:
Blvck commented on how fast time passed:
This tweep noted how they had given birth three months before announcing it:
This tweep also asked for his name, noting that he is so handsome.
Nice one.
Source: Legit.ng