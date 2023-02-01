A video from an ‘owambe' function in Lagos is currently making the rounds on social media to the delight of netizens

Apparently, an Optimus Prime mascot stormed the event to entertain guests and it had some interesting dance moves

Nigerians on social media couldn’t help but laugh over the video as many referenced the character in the popular action movie, Transformers

Lagosians are known to host interesting parties and this explains why a video from an ‘owambe’ function caught the fancy of many in the online community.

The viral clip captured the moment a mascot looking like Optimus Prime from the popular Transformers movie stormed an event.

Transformers movie robot Optimus Prime storms 'owambe'. Photo: @tranformersmovie/@thetattleroomng

Source: Instagram

Guests at the party couldn’t contain their excitement as they watched the mascot take centre stage and bust some serious amapiano moves.

Many were quick to bring out their mobile devices and capture the interesting moment on camera.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Check out the clip as spotted online below:

Social media users react

As expected, the video cracked netizens up and many couldn't help but throw shades at Lagosians while others made reference to the Transformers movie.

Read some comments sighted below:

evadne_achohra said:

"Nah Optimus prime una do like this."

igwe_debby_ said:

"Many are mad but few are roaming."

king_chiamanda2001 said:

"Is that Optimus prime , bumble bee needs to see this."

official_vivyan said:

"Na lie ooooo. Na chukwuemeka be that Abeg."

joosi_phyn said:

"Transformers : The rise of Amapiano."

purplestripesbedding said:

"I have a video of him and one other one dancing at @dazzle_kiddies daughter birthday party."

kkkk_read said:

"And it dances better than me."

Kegs of petrol distributed at 'owambe' function

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Erelu Okin, Chidinma Pearl Ogbulu, sparked reactions on social media with souvenirs given at her installation ceremony.

Videos making the rounds online captured several 10-litre kegs with stickers that were stacked at the party venue waiting to be distributed.

"The thought is commendable but this is very risky , what if there’s smoker at the party," an IG user who reacted wrote.

The Erelu Okin, however, returned to social media with a note of apology to those who mentioned that she inadvertently endangered the lives of guests.

Source: Legit.ng